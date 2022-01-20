Fashion
The elitist fashion industry chewed up Andr Leon Talley
With André Leon Talleys passing comes the death, too, of the illusory world of haute couture.
Only Anna Wintour remains, Talley’s greatest enemy. When she leaves, the half-world leaves and good riddance.
As Tom Ford told the Financial Times in 2016: Fashion is evil. Ford was once a victim, but at least he made it out alive, now working on his own terms.
Legendary stylist Isabella Blow, designers Alexander McQueen, LWren Scott and Kate Spade weren’t so lucky. All died by suicide, Blow and McQueen particularly brutalized by the industry.
When I learned last night that Talley had died, aged 73, my first thought was that his exile from fashion must have contributed. Regardless of his medical complications, he also died of a broken heart. Fashion was everything to Talleys. He thought fashion was safe to love. Fashion, he thought, would never leave him.
How wrong he was. There have been very cruel and racist moments in my life in the fashion world, Talley told The New York Times in 2018. Incidents where people were hurtful, mean-spirited and terrifying.
Yet Talley could play that game too, buying that ugly business of beautiful people, reveling in his own role as caretaker. He was the outsider who became an insider, as much a creation as anyone else in this field: speaking with an indeterminate accent, issuing dictates and orders with the authority of a four-star general, doing dropping names and basking in a state of unsustainable hedonism.
At one point along the way, Talley couldn’t find the line between camp and rawness.
Take this story of Tim Gunn, who once found Talley in a green room, a translucent barber’s bib [spread] on André and he is lying with his arms at his sides. He is fed grapes and cheese cubes one by one, like a bird in a nest.
To quote a maxim that Gunn helped popularize: Someday you’re in . . .
Still, it was comforting to read Talley’s dispatches in exile, who was no longer in favor with Anna Wintours, kicked out, he said, because she was too old, too overweight, too uncool.
In 2018, he was living alone in White Plains, broke and facing eviction, abandoned by almost all of his fanciful friends, shocked at how reptilian and transactional this world was.
But Talley, whether he knew it or not, was also mourning something that no longer existed, a realm long democratized by technology, fast fashion, reality TV shows and TikTok influencers.
Talley’s final outrage was to learn a few years ago that he had been fired as Vogues’ official Met Gala red carpet interviewer, replaced by a YouTube star in his 20s.
It’s who has the motto: Not Vogue, not Wintour, but any kid with a ring light and a sequel.
Fashion doesn’t take care of its people, Talley said in 2018. He hoped to avoid the fate of former YSL muse Loulou de la Falaise, who died broke and abandoned by the industry.
I’m very afraid of it, he said.
He was right. Fashion has lost a true original, and for better or worse, we will never see its like again.
