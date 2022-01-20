How to layer a dress during the winter





Of course, the ease of putting on a dress comes with a little bit of conflict when temperatures start to dip below freezing, but that doesn’t mean you have to put away your maxis and midis until spring. With the help of a few reliable base layers, all of your flutter-worthy dresses can keep spinning. The fall and winter parades were an exemplary model of how it’s done. Vetements added layers under a thigh-high slit dress. Georges Wendell made a backless dress warm and comfortable using turtlenecks and tights. And Alyx took winter layering to the next level, pairing mini dresses with pants. Coincidentally, all those pink and red moments are inspiration for dressing up this Valentine’s Day, no matter how low the temperatures. Photo: Clothing Photo: Alyx Along the same lines, street style stars are also using these nifty styling techniques to bring more versatility to their wardrobes. From reliable thermals to fashionable catsuits, here are six outfits that illustrate how to layer a dress this winter. Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde With a timeless turtleneck The classic turtleneck is a winter wardrobe essential that will likely get you the most mileage. Not only are these great options to wear alone with jeans, but they also pair well with dresses. Re/Done Long Sleeve Thermal Tee Tory Burch silk-jersey turtleneck Perfect Moment Base stretch-jersey turtleneck bodysuit Caf du Cycliste Cosette long-sleeved thermal top Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde With thigh high boots If you’re ready to show off a hint of skin, these mini dresses will pair well with an over the knee boot. Opt for walkable options like Dior’s combat style or head-turning stilettos designed by Khaite. Stuart Weitzman Highland Boots Faux-leather stretch thigh-high boots Proenza Schouler Khaite Taylor Thigh High Boots Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde With black leggings and pants A pair of leggings or fitted pants could be the magic touch to add interest to your outfit. You’ll stay warm and toasty with these from Uniqlos HeatTech, as well as the super high-waisted pair from Spanx. Ultra warm Uniqlo Heattech leggings Norma Kamali Spat stretch-jersey flared leggings Wardrobe.NYC Release 05 Wool Stirrup Pants Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless High Waisted Leggings Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde With a thermal round neck Don’t be fooled by the slim and undetectable designs of these crew neck sweaters. Thermal fabrics will help you feel warmer and are a great option for layering your dresses. 32 degree thermal top Re/Done thermal high neck jumper Icebreaker Oasis Merino Wool Long Sleeve Tee Cordova ribbed thermal top Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde With a onesie Whether you’re looking for ways to rock a peek-a-boo dress with cutouts or you’re just interested in an undetectable and unique layering trick, the leotard is a winter essential. Look for barely visible fabrics like Skims’ compression option or treat yourself to Prada’s lovely catsuit. Skims All-In-One Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Wetsuit Prada Long boxer shorts in superfine wool jacquard Marine Serre Iconic All Over Moon Jumpsuit Photographed by Acielle / Style du Monde With Tights and Socks If the temps aren’t too freezing, show a hint of skin with a pair of sheer tights or sheer knee-high socks. Don’t be afraid to have fun with polka dots and unexpected finishes from brands like Rui and Falke. Wolford Individual 10 denier hold-ups Hanes Reflections Full Support Knee High Socks

