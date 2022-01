MSGM Pre-Fall 2022 Collection | vogue

Massimo Giorgetti had his design team working on the menswear and pre-fall collections simultaneously, so there’s a lot of shared territory between the two. The inspiration is the same, coming from Giorgetti’s fascination with the work of architect and designer Gaetano Pesce, whose kaleidoscopic and fiery approach to creativity matches MSGM’s pyrotechnic palette and its sweet, trippy energy. As in the men’s collection, elements of Pesces’ idiosyncratic home furnishings served as a sort of prismatic lens through which Giorgetti reworked prints, fabrications and treatments. The tufted Feltri armchair with its soft shapes was at the origin of the creation of quilted fabrics transformed into spacious padded hoodies in neon tones; the magma print reminiscent of the Fish Design vases in Pesces resin has been transposed into the woolly and hairy texture of a rave shorts/hoodie combo, one of the key pieces of the men’s collection presented here with the same jazzy charm. There really are quite a few unisex pieces, Giorgetti said. Lots of girls buy the guys’ wardrobe from MSGM; it’s a spontaneous sharing of codes that makes them feel unpinned to genre game stereotypes. That said, there are plenty of purely feminine options in the collection, which had an underground ’90s vibe: form-fitting stretch silhouettes, shiny surfaces, slim midi lines, midriff-exposing crop tops, the whole repertoire of the minimalism, enhanced by zingy, fun-loving MSGMs. Proof of the optimism ingrained in MSGM’s (and its creative director’s) fashion genes, sequins and crystals shimmered confidently on baggy suits and dashing second-skin ribbed tops. It’s not about partying or clubbing, none of that, Giorgetti said. Not that we don’t want to regain our freedom. But today it’s more about being fiery, optimistic, sticking together, keeping our lust for life intact, even in these uncertain times. As Scarlett OHara once said, tomorrow is another day. This might be a good quote for one of the MSGM logo sweatshirts.

