Fashion
Menswear Week 2022: Main Menswear and Events Schedule
Men’s Fashion Week 2022 Update: As fashion month prepares and with it the Omicron variant amplifies its effectiveness, Men’s Fashion Week in Paris is experiencing ups and downs. The F/W 2022-2023 Men’s edition of Paris Fashion Week began on January 11, 29 physical presentations, 17 physical shows, 30 special digital events will make up fashion week according to the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion.
The association which, by promoting French fashion culture, gives rise to fashion brands to nurture creations and promote development on an international scale, has indicated that the format and schedule will be flexible according to “the evolution of the health situation”. Those who still attend fashion week with live shows include Rick Owens, Herms, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Kenzo and Loewe.
From Pitti to Paris, the Omicron variant has had a huge impact on the menswear trade show. In fact, January will be a fashionable and beautiful month for the land of beauty. Here’s the guide you need to explore how each fashion city approaches the upcoming season, what the setting might look like:
Men’s Fashion Week 2022: Pitti Immagine Uomo 101
Scheduled date: January 11 to January 13
The famous Italian brand learning of the ‘Sprezzatura’ faux pas returns to Florence as the capital of Tuscany kicks off menswear week. Florence hosts exorbitant menswear events around the idea of ’reflection’. In this show, Paul & Shark reaffirmed its promise of sustainability, British brand Connolly launched its Sporting collection and Kiton presented the laid-back KTN line. But some brands like Brunello Cucinelli have been forced to postpone due to the increasing number of cases of the Omicron variant. Ann Demeulemeester, who was supposed to be the guest brand for the event, also had to miss it due to the virus outbreak.
Millan Fashion Week
Scheduled date: January 15 to January 17
At Milan Fashion Week, a Prada show of several Hollywood stars prepared to liven up the event. From the illuminated tunnel, a host of actors emerge, including the previously unofficial Jeff Goldblum, the mascot of Prada and “Jurassic Park”, Kyle MacLachlan of “Twin Peaks”, Ashton Sanders of “Moonlight”, Otis Butterfield of “Sex Education”. As Europe is increasingly affected by the growing number of Omicron cases, many brands have had to cancel physical presentations.
Among them, it is worth mentioning the names of Gucci, Giorgio Amrani, MSGM, Emporio Armani, JW Anderson etc. who were to produce their first men’s show at the event. However, brands like Prada, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana do amazing shows. DSquared2 celebrates its return after a live break due to Covid-19. Co-directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons present Prada’s first menswear show. But MSGM and Ermenegildo Zegna prefer digital broadcasts with JW Anderson. The British brand has rescheduled its first physical fashion show for June 2022.
Paris fashion week
Scheduled date: January 18 to January 23
The true land of love and fashion. Paris. The French capital showcases the most extraordinary menswear events, even amid Omicron transmission following strict security dictations. Many giant brands and startups presented their fashion shows in Paris across the Channel. But brands like Rick Owens, Issey Miyake, Loewe missed out this year because of the effectiveness of the virus. As a bonus, the last collection of the late Virgil Abloh who died in November 2021 will be presented by Louis Vuitton in a touching tribute.
Bianca Saunders, winner of ANDAM fashion gifts from last year debuted on the Paris solo show on January 19, 2022. In an interview with digital fashion daily pioneer WWD, Saunders said his vision has always been to become a household name, and making his debut in Paris was a necessary step. to realize this dream.
He had a five-year plan to work in Paris. Bianca Saunders’ Fall 2022 collection will feature her experimentations with the cuts and movements of fabrics as they communicate with the body in different ways. In addition to its signature rolled-shoulder design, this collection will also include several leather and denim pieces.
Meta Campania Collective is now in its second season. In this menswear week in Paris, they explore usability and detail together.
The inspiration for the Namesake brand was basketball. They showed their first collection in January 2020 just before the deadly global pandemic. Then in the fall of 2022, the brand will capture the key moments of the basketball championship by highlighting its fashions and collections.
Outset Paris and Steven Passaro are also hosting presentations this season.
To watch Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2022, visit the official PFW website as many designers livestream their events including Marine Serre, Dior, Loewe, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, and more.
