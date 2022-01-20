I dress for myself: Param Sahib Singh | fashion trends

Param Sahib Singh is okay with not being liked by everyone. The colorful illustrations of queer artists challenging oppressive gender norms infuriated many, but he wouldn’t hide the reality just to please others, he says. I have been abused, attacked and threatened because of my works and my opinions on sexuality. All of this only made me stronger. I’m proud of the fact that I didn’t give in to bullying and that I stayed true to my job and my craft, says the 30-something who stands out for his limitless maximalist style.

Params’ art often reflects his own personal experiences. Her honest sentiment put on canvas. That’s why people can relate to it on a larger scale. My art gives me the feeling of being myself without any inhibitions. That’s the thing with art. It’s always fearless, he says.

Param is happy that even though he has haters who cannot tolerate him, he has tremendous support online and offline from his friends, fans and those who work to protect the law. . That’s why I don’t feel intimidated. As an artist, I am able to bring out the truth without saying too much. It doesn’t sit well with some, but the way it inspires others to believe in themselves is what keeps me going, says the designer, whose contemporary and quirky take on Indian outfits has made him a favorite with new brides. age looking for designs with an element of surprise. His vibrant designs are often interspersed with wearable art that makes them look fantastic and turn heads.

Not an easy trip

Finding his place and establishing himself as a designer was not easy, however. Param quit her BA in English (Honours) to pursue a career in fashion. After graduating from NIFT Bangalore, Param interned with fashion designer Manish Arora and later led his Indian design team. Param says the veteran designer and his business partner failed to settle his debts, tried to have his stock pulled from stores and blasphemed him relentlessly when he decided to start his own brand.

I worked with Arora for over four years as her right hand. As well as leading the Indian design team, I managed their internal PR and helped establish their Indian fashion brand. I idolized him and the opportunity to work for him meant a lot to me. Everything was going well until I decided to leave the company and start my own business, shares Param.

Arora and her business partner Deepak Bhagwani decided to make my life hell. They made sure I couldn’t store in any of the Indian market stores or websites. They did not clear my pending bills, profits and funds. They also spoke badly of me everywhere. It was a lot to deal with, but I didn’t break up, he said.

The first two and a half years of creating his eponymous label were extremely trying for Param. It was difficult to survive. My mother sold her jewelry to help me make the first investments. But God had good plans for me. All I wanted was to keep going and keep my creative streak alive and luckily I never stopped, says Param.

He is grateful to God for what he accomplished today, he said. I am able to give work to more than 40 families and I hope that we will continue to grow, he says.

Finding optimism

From his own wardrobe to the clothes he designs to his works of art, Param selects the brightest and most cheerful colors. True to his philosophy, more is more, he uninhibitedly and instinctively brings together multiple colors that clash to create stunning images.

Params’ unapologetic and bold use of color is inspired by her early childhood memories. I grew up surrounded by colors! As a child, I spent a lot of time in my village in Punjab, in my grandparents’ house, where we had such a drive to soak up our culture and our clothes. We Punjabis have dopamine in our blood, I guess, says the creator.

Bright, bold colors are also a way for Param to rekindle optimism in a pandemic-stricken world. Nothing says happy like colors. People feel happy when they wear bright and cheerful colors. Celebrating pop colors in clothes instantly lifts the spirits, says Param.

Glamour, the perfect antidote to gloom

Pandemic fashion has the power to defeat despair and infuse us with hope, says Param, who thinks we’ll wholeheartedly celebrate the aesthetics of excess this year. After what we’ve been through, maximalism is going to be a big trend. We will overcome the lethargy induced by the pandemic and we will have fun expressing ourselves by dressing in the most exuberant way, explains the creator.

To those who want to shamelessly express themselves through fashion and art but are afraid of societal backlash, Param says it’s time they listened to their hearts. You’d evoke all kinds of reactions and comments, but what would keep you going would be your instincts, your thirst to be your best creative self, Param says.