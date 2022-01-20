Bianca Saunders brought the sexy back to Paris Fashion Week





Since graduating in 2017, Catford-born designer Bianca Saunders has been on a mission to get men to rethink their wardrobe. Her previous collections have seen her showcase menswear with ultra-feminine proportions: think cropped, ruched tops, chest-hugging sheer tees, sexy clingy silk shirts and side-slit pants. With A Stretch, her Fall/Winter 2022 collection which was unveiled in Paris today (Saunders’ first show in the city), the Andam Prize winner presented a uniform that pushes the boundaries, yet is totally wearable for the modern man. I’m trying to change the way men dress,” Saunders told me via FaceTime after the show, “My menswear isn’t necessarily feminine, and I don’t think I’ve settled on the term for the describe, but I want to let men know that they can go into uncharted areas and wear something that’s maybe a little out of the ordinary.” The ultra-sexy collection mixes traditional women’s clothing with men’s clothing. I looked at women’s clothing and wanted to focus on how clothing is created to fit the female body,” Saunders tells me. “Usually this is done using lycra and fabric, but I wanted to explore new techniques for doing this, especially with patterns. A black and white distorted plaid print, for example, is worn over a shirt and slacks, creating the illusion of an ultra-cinched waist and muscular arms. The sheer cotton t-shirts were printed with an abstract line pattern, which Saunders created herself one afternoon a few weeks ago, designed to emphasize the natural shape of the body. I wanted to curve inward, show off the slimmer male torso, and not flood the body with fabric as seen so often in traditional menswear. ” She continues. I want this collection to be for people who want to attract someone else, it’s sexy and should make you feel good, but I also want men to feel good about their bodies.

