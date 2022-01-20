Andr Leon Talley, the pioneering editor of Vogue, has died at 73





André Leon Talley, the former larger than life vogue publisher, died at age 73. Talley was a man of big statements, extravagant capes and friends of design studios from New York to ParisMarc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Diane von Furstenberg, Karl Lagerfeld and many others. When news of her death from a heart attack broke late last night, many of her friends in fashion and beyond took to social media to express their grief, and a theme emerged. The pharaoh of fabulousness, like another vogue The staff member once nicknamed Talley, was also the industry’s biggest champion and booster, the first behind-the-scenes editor, quick with encouraging advice or a course correction. His enthusiasm was prodigious. Andre’s loss is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically encouraged each season and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries without ever forgetting where he started; those who knew fashion, and vogue, simply because of him; and, not to mention, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were constantly supported by each new discovery of Andrs, which he spoke aloud, and volublely no one could make people more excited than him by the details of fashion seemingly insignificant ones. Even his stream of colorful faxes and emails was a highly anticipated event, something we all looked forward to, Anna Wintour said. However, it is the loss of André as a colleague and friend that I think of now; its immeasurable. He was beautiful and erudite and mercurially wickedly funny too. As in many decades-long relationships, there were some tough times, but all I want to remember today, all I care about is the brilliant, compassionate man who was a friend generous and loving to me and my family for many, many years, and who we will all miss dearly. Talley got his start in fashion with an unpaid apprenticeship with Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute, a position he seemed to have set out to create. He once reported that his bedroom was lined with images of Diana Vreelands vogue I did not wallpaper my room with Joe DiMaggio and Burt Reynolds. From the Met, Talley went on to work at Andy Warhols Maintenance, Womens Wear Daily, and the New York Times, before occupying the position of director of fashion news at vogue in 1983. Anna Wintour named him Creative Director in 1988 and apart from a three-year run where he helped to O Paris magazine, he continued to work at vogue until 2013. He was the first black man to hold office in vogue, and often he was the only black person in the front row at fashion shows. He was like the Black Rockette, that was him, Whoopi Goldberg said, highlighting the whiteness of the industry in the 2018 biopic. The Gospel According to Andrew. In this documentary, Talley says, you don’t stand up and say, look, I’m black and I’m proud, you do and it impacts the culture. Nevertheless, he was the first to write about LaQuan Smith and other color designers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/andre-leon-talley-obituary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

