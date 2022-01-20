Karnataka government makes another bid to scrap dress code rules for clubs – The New Indian Express





Express press service BENGALURU: The state government is once again trying to end the dress code rules in force in clubs in Karnataka, which restrict the entry of any member or visitor to their premises if they are wearing traditional clothes or non-formal. Recall that some previous governments had tried to lift this rule, but in vain. Now, a committee of the state legislature, led by BJP MLC N Ravikumar, will look into the matter. There are over 300 clubs in Karnataka, and most of them impose restrictions which include restrictions on Indian dress, informal/casual clothing, as well as chappals, with most establishments requiring entry into formal shoes. “Why should someone put restrictions on what we wear, when the dress is comfortable and decent?” Ravikumar questioned. As a result, the committee plans to recommend that the state government direct clubs in the state to remove the dress code for guests. Ravikumar also argued that it is not right to put restrictions on people’s dress and insist that they wear formal clothes and shoes. “All of this is a nuisance and should be removed,” the MLC said. Committee members plan to travel across the state once COVID cases drop. “We have received complaints against some clubs. The nine-member committee will also look into other violations, including running bars without permission. We will also look at best practices followed by clubs in other states. We want to include these clubs in pro-society activities,” Ravikumar said. During the BJP dispensation in 2013, a similar panel was formed led by BJP MP Hemachandra Sagar who visited some of the top clubs in Bengaluru and recommended that no club in the state should have dress code. He also recommended authorities allow entry to ordinary citizens wearing decent clothes. Later, during the Siddaramiah regime, a joint legislative committee had proposed the Karnataka Regulations on Entry into Public Places and the Clubs Regulation Bill to abolish the dress code altogether. But nothing has been done so far.

