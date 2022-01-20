Andr Leon Talley, avant-garde fashion journalist, former creative director of Vogue, dies at 73

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Andre Leon Talley talks about “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between” during “Sunday At The Met: Andrew Bolton And Andre Leon Talley” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 18 June 2017 in New York.

Pioneering fashion journalist Andr Leon Talley died in New York on Tuesday at the age of 73.

His death was confirmed on hisinstagramAccount. The cause of death was not provided.

For decades, the former creative director and editor-in-chief of Vogue shaped fashion and trends, but was never afraid to break the rules.

Talley was born in Washington, DC, andraised in Durham, North Carolina, by his grandmother, Bennie Frances Davis, who he says had a flair for fashion and influenced his attraction to the industry.

He said he ventured to Durham Library as a childand discovers Vogue,begin his relationship with the publication as a dedicated reader.

Talleyattended Central University of North Carolinabefore earning a master’s degree in French studies from Brown University in the slack years of the early 1970s.

Working as an assistant for Andy Warhol put Talley in a powerful position for the worlds of art and culture. During this decade, he became the head of the Paris office ofDaily Women’s Clothingand contributed fashion coverage to The New York Times. In 1983 he went to work for Vogue as fashion information director and later as creative director.

He left Vogue in the 1990s, returned as editor and left permanently in 2013 to pursue the opportunity to run Numro Russia, astyle post, but left after a year. When Barack Obama ascended to the White House, Talley was asked to advise the first family on fashion.

Over the next few years, he appeared on the hit reality show “America’s Next Top Model” as the ultimate judge, which was his calling.

Talley’s gaze was intense and intimidating, her 6ft 6in frame a glimpse of the mind and intellect behind her fashion critique.

Her idea of ​​impactful fashion includedbreak the rules, but only if youknow the rules.

In 2017, Talley tackled the trend for men in rompers, with the cropped version of the jumpsuit tellingSt. Louis Magazine, “The romper trend is not something universal. I don’t see Kanye West going out in a romper, or Drake, Justin Bieber. Certainly not Leonardo DiCaprio. James Corden could wear a romper.”

Talley’s influence has extended beyond the catwalks and glossy pages: he appeared in the big-screen version of “Sex and the City” in 2008, in the Vogue documentary “The September Issue” and in “Valentino: The Last Emperor”, a documentary about the creator. . He was also the subject of the 2018 documentary, “The Gospel According to Andrew”.

“Over the past five decades, as an international icon, he has been a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers,” said the social media post reporting his death.

His 11-bedroom colonial in White Plains, New York, the subject ofa legal disputethis year over who owns the rights of ownership and residence, seemed to suggest Talley’s sense of style, comfortable yet grand. He understoodthe couch in author Truman Capote’s United Nations Plaza apartment.

He said growing up, Vogue’s description of Capote’s black-and-white prom, a supreme party of society, as a refined world where ‘bad things never happened’ sparked desire and imagination. ,The New York Timeswrote in his review of his 2020 memoir, “The Chiffon Trenches.”