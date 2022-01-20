Hailey Bieber stuns in nude mini dress and matching pointy ankle boots for new Jimmy Choo campaign





After starring in Jimmy Choo’s fall and winter campaigns, Hailey Bieber is back this time posing in the all-new Spring 2022 looks from the iconic brand. the 25 year old model took to Instagram today to share some snaps of herself posing in a sultry head-to-toe nude ensemble. Introducing my new campaign for @jimmychoo, she captioned the post. She can be seen wearing a chic leather mini dress that is almost the same color as her own skin tone and a pair of coordinating ankle boots in the same nude shade. More footwear news The sultry, thigh-skimming dress is made in a classic halter silhouette, showcasing her back. Meanwhile, the high heel ankle boots feature a timeless pointed toe design. She also carries a matching handbag with a logo printed all over it. In another post, a video shared on the Jimmy Choos page, bieber wears neon green sheer pumps with a crystal embellished strap, along with black boots, sneakers and white sandals. Ms Bieber, formerly Baldwin, has also starred in campaigns for labels including Superga, Versace, YSL and Calvin Klein. She has also become known for her street style that has been turning heads in recent years. Stephen Baldwin’s daughter isn’t afraid of an all-leather outfit, a look without pants or a splash of bright color. And when it comes to footwear, she tends to seek out bold pumps from luxury brands, as well as classic sneakers, from Jordans to New Balances and Nike Dunks. Hailey Bieber unveils the Jimmy Choos winter 2021 collection. – Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo Courtesy of Jimmy Choo Browse the gallery to see Hailey Bieber best street looks over the years. Launch the gallery: Hailey Bieber’s Best Street Looks Over the Years The best of shoe news Register for FN Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and instagram. Click here to read the full article.

