Doomscrolling through Fashion Week | QG

It may sound provocative, but it’s a simple fact: Instagram has changed the way fashion has been made, presented and consumed over the past decade, and now TikTok is doing the same. For some designers, the app has become a muse, but for an ultra-curious designer like Jonathan Anderson, it’s become more of a portal to how young people think. It showed her the impact her early collections had on fanatical queer Gen Z fashion fans, especially her fall 2013 ruffled garments, which are often discussed on the platform. He also became an unexpected icon in the TikToks knitting community after one of his cardigans worn by Harry Styles went viral. If Instagram has reconfigured our eye for fashion in many ways, made things flatter, more colorful and more minimalist, TikTok seems to be reshaping the way we think and consume. There are now a slew of commentators breaking down fashion news and shows on the platform, and it will be interesting to see how this burgeoning subculture develops.

More immediately, however: the myriad of interpretations, ideas and reassessments that now make up online life have shaped Anderson’s most recent show for JW Anderson, shown via video on the Milan program after the surge of ‘Omicron caused him to cancel a return to the track. You could say this was a collection on Anderson’s own doomscroll: through fashion historians TikTok (there were a number of nods to that fall 2013 collection); through football documentaries that made him reflect on masculinity and resulted in a tiny, sequined uniform; through YouTube beauty tutorials, which inspired an eyeprint; through children dressed in glittering and dancing latex; through ASMR videos that fetishize crackles, clicks and buzzes (there’s a vest made of eye-catching tape). When I asked him why he decided to make a plastic pigeon purse, he 3D printed one for the show, but now he has to figure out how to produce it on a larger scale because so many people want to order it . He laughed and said he had seen those videos of Gen Z conspiracy theorists who believe birds aren’t real. But pigeons, he noted, are also a symbol of metropolitan life, citizens of almost every city in the world. Truly, the most successful bird! he chuckled. This, in a way, touches on what’s most interesting about Jonathan Anderson’s clothes right now: they’re about a generation that a lot of people misunderstand without looking fashionable, as do almost any clothing that speaks to this cohort.

I just wanted something a little silly, Anderson said. The collection was pretty crazy, I told him, even for him. Anderson says he likes to think about juxtaposing objects and isn’t going for a totemic look (although he can definitely do the latter). And it’s true that if you separate the pieces, there are a lot of simpler and more convincing things: a great bomber jacket, really cool Mary Jane creepers, a sheepskin coat with a wavy hem, sexy little polo shirts.

However, Anderson doesn’t really think about making perfect collections. He’s a well-rounded millennial, after all. What he said instead was that the pandemic has fully engaged him in experimentation. We need to shatter our notions of ourselves, he said. I think we underestimate the power of creativity in times like this. In other parts of the story, creativity was actually used as a tool to ultimately stimulate thought. It is an ideal rather than an execution. Or maybe: you are not working to respond to the moment, as a creative person. You do compelling things, and how that explains our world comes later. That’s what TikTok showed me, anyway why be a soothsayer when you can be surreal?

Samuel Ross, the British designer behind A-COLD-WALL, is also exploding with creative ingenuity. The Rosss brand has always been GORP-y, notable for its luxurious treatment of performance wear, and has many fans, including hip hop artists who love its standout vests. But something clicked into place this season, and her clothes were newly exciting. He made his baggy vests with threads sewn into the hems, so they could be twisted and shaped into something coldly tortured, and a pair of tall pants that were cinched at the inseam to create a bow leg. He made a number of pieces starting with clay. Several of the models were painted in bronze and gold, an editorial choice that could easily have been pretentious, but instead felt audaciously elevated. This season, says Ross, was more of an artistic process, driven by understanding and using the differences between when to be an artist and when to be a designer when conveying a collection. He seemed energized by the reflection he had made and said he felt spiritually very good about the collection. He called it a love letter to expression and creativity.

It wasn’t just that the clothes, as well as the film shot at the Tate Museums Turbine Hall, were a way to further the brutalism he was so attached to. It all felt cohesive, powerful, stormy and powerful, and could propel Ross out of the crowded realm of luxury performance and streetwear and into the world of brands like Rick Owens or Undercover. His mind was whistling; he talked about how going to see Magna Carta a few months ago influenced him. There are all these cheesy references to, you know, sacrilege and history and optimism, the golden age of enlightenment that I start to push further into A Cold Wall. After listing these big and important topics, he came to an unexpected conclusion: you can sort of tell that I actually share more of my personal world, to some degree. What I guess he meant was that he was sharing his own personal journey of obsessions and rabbit holes.

Ross is a longtime friend of the late Virgil Abloh, and we talked about how he crafted this collection in the wake of Abloh’s death. Abloh was always brimming with ideas, seeming to do nine million things at once, and his Vuitton collections embraced this concept of intellectual travel as a personal biography. He and Abloh had had several conversations around the themes and sentiments that inspired this collection before his passing, including during a visit Abloh made to the Rosss studio last October. But now Ross sensed a philosophical shift. After Abloh died, Ross said, I went to the countryside with my family, dressed in black, in mourning, clearly, and then came back down, wearing primary colors and paint-stained clothes and [feeling] this massive, gushing outpouring of expression comes to the fore. There is, he says, a new spirit imbued and exalted to really amplify sonically.

Rosss’ name is all over Europe and even in the United States as Abloh’s presumed successor at Louis Vuitton. All I can say is that this collection has thrown down the gauntlet to claim that it is more than up to the task. Whether it happens or not, it has risen to a new level of expression.