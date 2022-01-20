Great outfits in fashion history: Devon Aoki’s entry into a legacy of epic dresses at Cannes





Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images There are some really great celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you’re desperately trying to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in fashion history‘, the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscenes. If you’re looking for a quick fix for dramatic, jaw-dropping dresses, all you have to do is Google “Cannes Festival Red Carpet.” Historically and regularly, the annual gathering in the South of France brings out the most glamorous people in the world wearing the most glamorous things you’ve ever seen – and celebrities continue to up the ante on their wardrobes day and night, year after year (see: Elle Fanning). Some of the greatest looks of all time to come out of Cannes weren’t even from movie premieres. Take Devon Aoki’s tailoring of a dress from the 2007 festival, which fits perfectly into the heritage of the great Cannes dresses: it was in fact worn at a dinner co-hosted by Valentino that year. Naturally, the model and actor wore a look from the brand’s latest Spring 2007 ready-to-wear collection, designed by Valentino Garavani himself. (Aoki had walked her runways back in the early ‘s, too.) The top half is made up of a silver sequined caged bodice with white sequined floral embroidery, which then echoes the tiered white tulle skirt. Finally, Aoki represented the event’s other sponsor, Chopard, with an eye-catching bib-shaped necklace from the famous jewelry house. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images Between the dress and the necklace, there’s plenty of sparkle, but not too much, thanks to the softness of the tulle that cascades from the waist down. Inspired by Aoki’s Valentino dress, we’ve rounded up some ruffled confections that you can shop now in the gallery below. Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

