Evolverie designer Amy Homan is on a mission for sustainable clothing





The rise of social media, online shopping and globalized supply chains has made fashion more accessible than ever, but it comes at a cost. Fast fashion brands offer cheap and trendy clothes. Behind every piece of clothing is an army of underpaid foreign workers and a mountain of fabric waste. Some local designers, like Amy Homan, take issue with this model. Homan, founder and designer of the Columbus-based clothing brand Evolverie, has been producing and selling ethically and eco-friendly clothing online for years, culminating in the opening of a physical store in Worthington last October. Learning about the clothing production process convinced Homan that she would do things differently. Find more stories about the house and the style:To subscribe to Monthly Columbusweekly newsletter, Top Reads Starting a small fashion label is already an uphill battle, but Homan has found doing so with sustainable and ethical production standards even more challenging. When production in the United States proved too costly, it found a solution overseas that ensures its workers are treated fairly. I don’t really like to call them employees, because they’re like family, she says. We work together because if they don’t succeed, I don’t succeed. To keep things eco-friendly, Homans clothing is made entirely from dead animals or leftover materials from other clothing manufacturers. The supply of deadstock has increased dramatically with the advent of fast fashion, and it often ends up in a landfill. What inspired you to focus on designing ethically sourced and eco-friendly clothing? After having watched The True Cost Documentary as part of my studies, I could not ignore what I had seen and completely reviewed my business plan and what I wanted to put out into the world. There’s a person behind everything that’s made, and I know firsthand how much time and patience it takes to create a product. What challenges arise from trying to create ethical and sustainable fashion? The challenge we are currently facing is that of visibility and education. Buying ethically and sustainably isn’t always accessible, and we’re working to change that by keeping costs low and creating in small quantities. I’m very transparent about all aspects of our business and it’s hard to compete with a $5 t-shirt. It’s just not feasible. Can you tell us about your team in Pakistan? Our team is made up of local men and women, many of whom have just worked in the fast fashion industry, have a history of inefficient quality and are paid by the piece. We focus on slowing down, teaching fabric and [target] quality versus quantity. Our team is paid above a living wage in a healthy environment with incentives, savings plans and educational opportunities. Do you think there is a growing demand for eco-friendly and ethical clothing? I think the demand is growing, but slowly. Changing mentality is not always easy. We are used to buying fast, buying low, buying sales. With time, detail and quality, there is a cost. Considering that rapid trend cycles and low quality in fast fashion encourage waste, how do you approach designing clothes that stand the test of time? My design approach is to offer versatile pieces to wear all year round, to encourage mixing and matching, to focus on quality fabrics and to avoid the fast trending design aspects of a clothing. We offer a make-to-order model at no additional cost for out-of-stock sizes. Custom sizing will be available in early 2022. This story is from the January 2022 issue of Monthly Columbus.

