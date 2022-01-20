Fashion
Pregnant Catherine Tyldesley ‘fits the bump and boobs’ in gorgeous floral dress as she reveals baby craving
Catherine Tyldesley looked beaming as she shared new snaps of her growing baby bump.
The former Coronation Street star looked stunning in a stunning blue floral dress as she shared how ‘blessed’ she felt to be expecting her second child, a baby girl, with husband Tom Pitfield.
Catherine, who played Eva Price in Corrie, received a series of compliments from her followers as she posted photos of herself wearing the azure blue dress with red and yellow flowers.
READ MORE: Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas shares sweet family photo with famous sisters
And she told her fans, “I went a few sizes up to accommodate the bump and boobs. I’m going to get rid of that before I get even bigger!!”
In a heartfelt message to her baby girl, she wrote: “Even on the hardest days / hardest weeks – the moment you kick me, I smile, I feel blessed.” Grateful to- beyond words. You’re already so strong – it’s like you can feel when I’m feeling lost or weak.
“You give me a karate kick and remind me how strong I am. You remind me of everything that matters and you encourage me to give thanks at the end of each day.
“A few moments of gratitude do not seem sufficient for such a blessing.
“You remind me how important it is to take care of my body, to eat well. To breathe clean air. To take care of my mind – to release my worries for you, because I want YOU to feel calmed down.
“In the weirdest way, you really take care of me. Thank you my little girl for reminding me of all these things.”
Her former Corrie co-star Helen Flanagan said: ‘Angel you look beautiful x’
Sophie Austin, who is expecting her second child with former Coronation Street hunk Shayne Ward, said: “Stunning.”
I’m a Celebrity Star Dame Arlene Phillips said to her, “You’re so lovely and beautiful.”
vanessamjbailey gasped: “Oh GOD. You in that BLUE!!!!!”
kidsonesies told her, “You look beautiful. The color of this dress is beautiful.”
And kazza_loves said, “You are so beautiful and radiant.”
Catherine announced in October that she and Tom, who have six-year-old son Alfie, feel “absolutely blessed” to be expecting a baby girl, due in April.
And she revealed her baby bump in a comedic early morning Instagram Stories post.
“It’s 5:20 p.m. baby wanted toast with gravy on it,” she wrote.
“She clearly has a ‘brown gravy phase’. I just want to sleep! just a good night’s sleep!”
The Scarborough and Viewpoint of Walkden actress said her happy news was made even more special after battling a hormonal imbalance that caused her body to mimic the symptoms of pregnancy.
The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been diagnosed with debilitating hyperemesis gravidarum which the Duchess of Cambridge also suffered from.
Cath, who played Eva Price in Corrie from 2011 to 2018, and Tom married at Colshaw Hall in Cheshire in 2016.
