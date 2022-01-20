Best of Paris Fashion Week Men’s AW22: Bianca Saunders and Lemaire

The mayor

Something tells us that Christophe Lemaire saw Dunes at the end of last year. Again, the French designer has always loved a sandy, layered look, except this time it’s been enhanced by a desert landscape setting and a veil of smoke on the concrete floor of the industrial warehouse he’s chosen from. to show his AW22 collection. In fact, it was an imaginary landscape by director Philippe Quesne thirty meters of painted canvas, a memory bathed in the damp, autumnal light of the sun that permeates the sky after the rain. Sun-baked garments couldn’t be more appropriate, their premise was a kinetic sequence of shedding layers and puffy silhouettes ideal for temperamental sunny and rainy weather, it’s worth noting with models emerging in clusters and wandering the vast space as if they were looking for mushrooms in this sandy setting. It was distinctly exterior, in that everything was delightfully layered to convey, as the show notes say: an urban horde of modern-day hunter-gatherers who leave in their collective wake the irregular trail of a tribe in which everyone moves at their own pace. rhythm, but is united in heart.

Dreamer, right? Here were perfectly baggy pants, coordinating sets of parkas with lo-fi trailing closures, skirts draped in leather panels, drawstring bags hanging from the back or waist, like quiver backpacks. wearing more layers for protection or camouflage. darkness. It was a lesson in making classic pieces feel like a classic piece again, like a boxy black leather trench coat with two exaggerated lapels in contrasting crisp white cotton. Finally, all the clothes were beautiful after all, Christophe worked for Herms, so he knows how to make an object of timeless beauty but what the show conveyed was How? ‘Or’ What everything could be worn together, the art of layering and layering to create a personal point of difference. It’s all about movement, walking, running forward once in a while, the show’s notes continued. The movement of the body in time and space, sweeping the fabric, the clothes, which themselves animate, liberate, anticipate and prolong the momentum. O.A.

Image courtesy of Lemaire

Image courtesy of Lemaire

Image courtesy of Lemaire

Image courtesy of Lemaire

Image courtesy of Lemaire

Image courtesy of Lemaire

Image courtesy of Lemaire

Bianca Saunders

Nothing like a Parisian debutante. This season, London designer Bianca Saunders walked the IRL catwalk for the first time to show off her award-winning designs (last year she became the first black woman to win the Andam Prize, was shortlisted for the LVMH Prize and the BFC Designer Menswear Fund). In other words, it’s been quite a year for Bianca, her label has grown rapidly, and with her, her designs have also gained a sense of maturity, not just in casting (there were generations of men who paraded, including Obongjayar) but also in the breadth and technical depth with which she approaches her label.

His collection did not disappoint anticipation. Although the garments appear simple at first glance, on closer inspection the seams are twisted and manipulated, twisting around the body as if to insinuate constant movement; body conscious but not necessarily body conscious. Where Bianca excels is in her pattern cutting, often seeking solutions to make the wearer seem more confident in their skin, without appearing overly complicated or fussy. I want people to feel attractive and feel good to be seen,” she explained after the show. I want every man to see himself in this collection. Thus, she introduced knitwear with scooped and rounded shoulders that flatter the male line, as well as developing its fitted jackets and pants with rolled up shoulders that give the impression of being draped from a much larger pair, through folds of fabric and twisted seams.

The show was set to a heavy dancehall beat that nodded to his Anglo-Jamaican upbringing in south London, interspersed with patois voice-overs from his cousin Morris, who read sayings found on souvenirs in tourist shops Jamaican. The checks Bianca first played with in her collection of Royal College of Art graduates returned as distorted digital prints, echoing the reverberations of the PA system that rocked the audience at 10 a.m. on a freezing January morning. Finally a bit of Caribbean heat to circulate the greyness of Paris. Color too: island reds and blues, alongside a tart chartreuse. Consider these bright colors as Bianca waves the flag of London and by extension, its multicultural communities. O.A.

Image courtesy of Bianca Saunders

Image courtesy of Bianca Saunders

Image courtesy of Bianca Saunders

Image courtesy of Bianca Saunders

Image courtesy of Bianca Saunders

Image courtesy of Bianca Saunders

Image courtesy of Bianca Saunders

Lukhanyo Mdingi

The South African designer makes his debut on the Paris schedule Lukhanyo Mdingi, one of three winners of this year’s Karl Lagerfeld Prize at this year’s LVMH Prize. For his first exhibition in the French capital, he presented Bodyland, an uplifting collection that pays homage to the West African country of Burkina Faso, where he now produces part of his collections. Rather than an overt or obvious homage, however, it was a celebration of the artisanal abilities of the Burkinabé artisans he works with with relaxed tailoring in vibrant emerald ikat fabric and muted tones gave Lukhanys’ early days a proud sense of balance. Meanwhile, dresses, cropped ponchos and fitted tops in sumptuous knits suggested cozy comfort, as did a button-down midi dress in padded forest green cotton. If that’s what Lukhanyos offers on his Paris debut, then they were all eyes and ears for whatever was to come. MRS

Image courtesy of Lukhanyo Mdingi

Image courtesy of Lukhanyo Mdingi

Image courtesy of Lukhanyo Mdingi

Image courtesy of Lukhanyo Mdingi

Image courtesy of Lukhanyo Mdingi

Image courtesy of Lukhanyo Mdingi

Image courtesy of Lukhanyo Mdingi

EGONLAB

AW22 also marked the IRL runway debut of one of Paris’ most exciting up-and-coming labels, EGONLAB. Fresh off their victory at ANDAM this summer, Florentin Glmarec and Kevin Nompeix, the duo behind the hot label, have riffed on their cult reputation with a mixed collection title EGONIMATI named after a secret society responsible for to establish universal happiness, a statement read. The opening suite of looks set a dark, monastic tone, think heavily draped capes and geometrically sharp cuts in thick, inky wools and form-fitting second-skin dresses before widening out to boxy printed shirts. with engravings taken from tarot cards and voluminous quilted looks that suggested armor-like protection against unknown threats. The ceremonial sense that lingered on the show culminated in a towering pyramid dress, draped in over 200 yards of fabric, before settling into a series of sexier, more party-ready pieces, a knit dress with a ladder crucifix on the front, or a sequined coat with a pouf collar. The chic coven we all crave! MRS

Image courtesy of EGONLAB

Image courtesy of EGONLAB

Image courtesy of EGONLAB

Image courtesy of EGONLAB

Image courtesy of EGONLAB

Image courtesy of EGONLAB

Image courtesy of EGONLAB

Like Boys Men More

These days, if you want to know something, you can get as much information as you want on the internet, Rei Kawakubo reflected in the concise notes for the Comme des Garons Homme Plus AW22 show. It would seem, however, that this season the Japanese designer was looking to escape that feeling of information overload. Channeling great cottagecore vibes, she instead [yearns] after a nomadic life where you can truly live freely on your own, not group together, belong nowhere. It is enviable. A big mood. This feeling of emancipation was felt in the clothes that the brand presented through a digital show. Although heavy wool tailoring and poplin shirts gave the collection its backbone, any sense of primacy is heightened by rugged cuts that suggest the chance of the hand, as well as artful, textured ruched twinsets, a blocking and clashing of liberal primary colors, animal print acid hues. Giant felt shepherd hats relied on the farmhouse-escapist feel of this season’s silhouette, while square-soled Mary Janes were the hottest menswear moment of the season, FYI gave an air of naivety and playfulness. Clothes to wear when you just want to get away! MRS

Image courtesy of Comme des Garons

Image courtesy of Comme des Garons

Image courtesy of Comme des Garons

Image courtesy of Comme des Garons

Image courtesy of Comme des Garons

Image courtesy of Comme des Garons

Image courtesy of Comme des Garons

