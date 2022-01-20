Why Jen Shah’s reunion dress is getting shaded by fans





Jen Shah is being criticized for her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion outfit. Find out what fans are saying about Jen’s outfit.

fans ofThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycan’t help but shade Jen Shah’s next reunion dress. Each season, dedicated viewers ofThe Real Housewiveslook forward to what the ladies will be wearing at their respective special get-togethers. Usually women ofreal housewivesfollow a theme for the meeting, such as a color or even a style. For example, fans might remember theThe Real Housewives of the Potomacseason 6 reunion where all the ladies wore a shade of pink.Real Housewives of Atlantaseason 4 reunion where they all wore white looks. The reunion special is often one of the most anticipated episodes of eachreal housewives season. Overall, fans loved judging which cast member was the best dressed and which woman looked the worst. RHOSLCThe cast recently filmed the reunion and their looks were revealed shortly after. While fans didn’t like their look as a whole, it seems Jen’s reunion dress had the most shade. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related:RHOSLC: Season 2 Reunion Outfit Photos Criticized By Fans Jen Shah received a lot of backlash on social media for her unusual dress on the RHOSLC reunion, with many comparing her dress to Disney character Yzma from The Emperor’s New Routine and her infamous purple feather dress. Jen’s dress is a purple velvet fitted dress with clear crystals hanging down the front and long purple feathers coming out of the shoulders. Instagram fan account@housewivesaddictedwas the first to make the comparison, and Jen wasn’t too happy about it. The 48-year-old clapped back, “It was actually @iamcardib but I wouldn’t expect you to know.” Rapper Cardi B wore the exact same Jean-Louis Sabaji dress in November 2021 to the American Music Awards. Jen was appalled that viewers would laugh at a dress worn by someone so accomplished in the music industry. the music.

Despite Jen, who demanded that her charges be dropped, wearing the same dress as Cardi, fans still didn’t like the dress. A fan was in disbelief that she and Cardi had the same taste, calling Jen’s dress “Fashion Nova version.Another fan added that the purple dress looked much better on the “WAP” rapper than on the reality TV star. A third commenter chimed in to say that Jen needed to hire a new stylist after that reunion look. In fact, one fan was shocked by Meredith’s light blue pantsuit and compared it to that of a muppetspersonage. Meredith, who apologized for standing up for Mary, wore a teal Christian Cowen pantsuit with a sheer neckline and feathered sleeves. Even Heather Gay received a bit of backlash for her dress, as many fans couldn’t understand why she wore a “mother of the bride” dress.

RHOSLCSeason 2 didn’t excite fans like the show’s inaugural season, especially when it came to Jen’s look. Although she is wearing the same dress as Cardi B, the purple velvet feather dress did not sit well with viewers. Let’s hope Jen gets another chance at the RHOSLCmeeting in Season 3 to up his fashion game. Next:RHOSLC: How Jen Shah Developed A Friendship With Stuart Smith The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Cityairs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. Source:@housewivesaddicted/Instagram X-Men: Inferno exposes the greatest lying mutants ever believed

About the Author Sabrina Costabile

(1715 articles published)

Sabrina is a writer/content specialist with a passion for writing. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a certificate in social media marketing. In her free time, she loves watching TV and spending quality time with her adorable pup. More Sabrina Costabile

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/rhoslc-reunion-jen-shah-outfit-criticism-fan-reaction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos