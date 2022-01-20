Amazon set to launch its first ‘real’ men’s and women’s clothing store in Los Angeles

Amazon announces plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year, which will represent a first foray into brick-and-mortar clothing for the online retail giant. and a new challenge for struggling traditional retailers.

Amazon today announced that the store, which will sell women’s and men’s apparel as well as shoes and other accessories, will open at the Americana at Brand mall in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, Calif.

Shoppers will receive personalized recommendations on their phone as they browse the new Amazon Style store, which features mostly non-Amazon fashion brands, the Seattle-based company said.

Amazon declined to provide further details on the labels, except to say the store will carry a mix of well-known and emerging brands.

“You’ll find everything from the $10 basic to designer jeans to the timeless $400 piece,” Simoina Vasen, managing director of Amazon Style, told CNBC.

“We want to meet all budgets and all prices.”

This image provided by Amazon shows how the clothes could be displayed in the company’s new Amazon Style store concept

The store will be approximately 30,000 square feet, a size similar to a Kohl’s but about a third the size of other large stores, such as Macy’s.

But it will offer more than twice as many styles as traditional stores, as it will display one of each style while keeping the rest in the back room.

The selection is chosen by Amazon curators who also use feedback provided by millions of customers who shop on Amazon.com.

With this approach, Amazon says it aims to reduce some of the clutter that can make retail floors feel intimidating and disorganized, while improving the shopping experience with personalized recommendations.

The store concept is likely to add more pressure on already struggling traditional clothing sellers, especially larger stores which have struggled to adapt to the shift of customers to online shopping which has accelerated during the pandemic.

Vasen declined to comment on plans for rolling out the new store concept or sales projections, and Amazon did not give a specific date for when the Glendale store will open.

Amazon has taken a big step into fashion in recent years, including selling its own brands, and in September 2020 it launched an online store called Luxury Stores.

Still, Amazon faces challenges in attracting finicky fashion shoppers and hopes to solve the pitfalls of in-store clothing shopping by turning to high-tech features.

Upon entering the Amazon Style store, shoppers will see a curated set of items. Using the Amazon Shopping app, shoppers can scan an item’s QR code to see sizes, colors and overall customer ratings.

Shoppers can add these items to the fitting rooms, or if they don’t need to try on something, they can send it directly to the pickup counter. Prices will range from $10 to $400.

Amazon says its algorithms will issue real-time recommendations as shoppers continue to scan the items they see. Shoppers can also complete an online survey about their style and fit preferences. When shoppers enter the fitting room, they find the items they have requested and can then request other items using a touch screen.

Each item is then placed in a “secure closet” in the dressing room, which unlocks after a member of staff delivers the clothes. This allows customers to continue shopping without having to leave the fitting room and find an employee, Amazon said.

A man uses the Amazon app to pay for his purchase at the 4-star Amazon store in New York’s Soho neighborhood on September 27, 2018. Amazon is set to open its first-ever physical clothing store later this year at Americana in Brand mall in Glendale, Calif., which will offer personalized recommendations when customers shop and scan items on their phones and feature high-tech locker rooms, the company announced on Thursday, January 20, 2021

Amazon today announced that the store, which will sell women’s and men’s clothing as well as shoes and other accessories, will open at the Americana at Brand mall in the LA suburb of Glendale, California (conceptual image)

Amazon Style chief executive Simoina Vasend declined to comment on plans for rolling out the new store concept or sales projections, and Amazon did not give a specific date for the Glendale store’s opening.

“Amazon Style completely reimagines what’s possible in the dressing room, transforming it into a personalized space where customers can continue to shop a seemingly endless closet of great styles,” Vasen wrote in an Amazon blog post.

The move is the latest foray into physical stores for Amazon, which has opened grocery stores, cashierless convenience stores and bookstores. In 2017, he bought Whole Foods Market for over $13 billion.

Amazon’s move into physical fashion stores comes as it dethroned Walmart’s top spot in apparel sales last year, helped by the pandemic-induced explosion in e-commerce.

Wells Fargo predicted in a March 2021 report that Amazon U.S. apparel and footwear sales grew about 15% in 2020 to more than $41 billion.

It’s about 20-25% above Walmart. This represents 11-12% of all clothing sold in the United States and 34-35% of all clothing sold online.