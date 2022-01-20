Tom Brady’s new fashion label is a shameless explosion of logomania

The era of celebrities turning into entrepreneurs is becoming enduring. Beyonc has her fashion brand Ivy Park, Mariah Carey has her Black Irish cream liqueur, and now NFL star Tom Brady has thrown his hat in the ring with his aptly titled new sportswear line. BRADY. And he appears as determined to succeed as a fashion entrepreneur as he is in the field.

Brady began by enlisting 10 NCAA professional and newly drafted athletes for the collection campaign, including Freshman of the Year Shedeur Sanders, son of famed football player Deion Sanders, and Cade McNamara of Tom Bradys alma mater, University of the Michigan, and the first quarterback to beat Ohio State in a decade. Of course, he expected to bring in the best talent for his brand launch, but he didn’t stop there.

Brady went so far as to create his own Pantone color, Brady Blue. This bold blue tone has been described by the brand as embodying the brand’s founding principles to be the best you can be while inspiring fearlessness, resilience and confidence to achieve peak performance. Exuding strength and confidence, Brady Blue is an awe-inspiring blue hue with an intensity emblematic of Tom Brady’s self-determination and commitment to precision.

Brady was co-founded with entrepreneur Jens Grede and is co-designed by Dao-Yi Chow, who is best known as one half of the duo behind Public School, a brand that was once one of the hottest tickets at New York Fashion Week and has been worn by retailers including Bloomingdales and Ssense.com.

While it might be easy to accuse Tom Brady of simply slapping his name on a fashion line for profit, he’s also clearly doing everything he can to make the lines successful. (No one would invest the time and effort to have the Pantone Color Institute create a shade of blue just for you if they weren’t trying to score a hit in the fashion industry.)

With 142,000 followers on the brands’ Instagram account, the clientele is already there. In an interview with hello america, he also says, I loved doing it. I mean, I’ve always loved fashion and clothes, and I wanted to be as practical as possible.

As for the reasoning behind Brady wanting to launch a fashion line, he hinted at NBC Sports about his retirement from the NFL. I always said 45 was the age I wanted to be and that was my goal, Brady said.

When he left the New England Patriots, for whom he played from 2001 to 2019, he signed a two-year contract with his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In August, Brady turns 45 and there is strong speculation that he will retire once his contract with the Buccaneers ends.

Now for the perennial multi-million dollar question that haunts every famous fashion brand: how badly do Tom Brady fans really want his clothes?

And so, with a potential life off the pitch on the horizon, he turns to other projects. He’s also no stranger to the fashion industry, having married model Gisele Bndchen in 2009 and co-hosting the Met Gala with her in 2017. He’s also graced the cover of QG.

Now for the perennial multi-million dollar question that haunts every famous fashion brand: how badly do Tom Brady fans really want his clothes?

Waltham, Mass.-based fashion designer David Josef said WCVB the collection offers pieces suitable for both training and everyday life. He broke it down into Live, Train, BRADY, Josef told WCVB. Live is when you go to the supermarket and want to wear those kinds of clothes – less tank tops and more easy shirts and pants, but not quite sportswear. Working out is when you do yoga or work out at the gym. There is something for every taste.

A quick trip to bradybrand.com already shows that the brand’s cool touch short sleeve t-shirt is already selling out in select colors and sizes. The t-shirt in a color described as storm, which is a shade of blue, is completely sold out and there is a waiting list to be announced for restocking.

It’s really just a classic blue T-shirt at that too. Unique details include a BRADY logo between the neckline and sleeve and a T symbol for Tom on the sleeves. At $75, it’s not quite luxurious, but your average American is expected to pay for a t-shirt given inflation and the rising cost of living. Still, Brady has proven that his clientele is there and they’re already as loyal to his fashion line as they are to Football Sundays.

The overall look of these garments could be described as ready for the football field, athletics or the tennis court. While the BRADY branding may stand out as clearly as the Lacoste alligator, on other items, such as sweaters, it is not present. The line features an entire collection of hoodies with BRADY splashed across the chest, and it probably won’t be long before the paparazzi photograph Brady himself in one. This is a perfect collection for people who want to tell you they’re wearing the new Tom Bradys clothing line.

A quick Twitter search for Brady Brand yields a myriad of opinions ranging from people happy to order to support their favorite person to people complaining that the prices are too high. At the end of the day, he couldn’t please everyone, but he already got people talking and buying. In a quest to bring logomania to 2022, Tom Brady seems to be succeeding.