Ginger Zee Reveals Her Struggle Working Away From GMA In Bodycon Wrap Dress

Ahad Sanwari



Ginger Zee shared the adorable struggle that comes with working away from Good Morning America as she posed in a blue wrap dress



Ginger Zee continues to delight fans even while working away from ABC’s lush studios due to the raging pandemic.

the hello america The star shared a new post on her Instagram revealing that there is, however, a very specific struggle related to working from home.

She shared photos of herself posing in a beautiful navy blue wrap dress that showed off her toned physique, pairing it with knee-high suede boots and her signature curls.

WATCH: Ginger Zee fans fear for her safety after disturbing video

However, in the snaps she was clearly distracted by her adorable dogs, Brando and Bruce, one of whom approached her and demanded attention.

She looked away from the camera to give him a nose and revealed in the caption to her post that they often crave love while she worked from home.

Ginger wrote, “Brando & Bruce…can’t a girl dress up to do a zoom interview and take a picture without you on me?”

She then further detailed her look, saying, “Celebrating @somethingbysonjia for that cozy and indulgent dress and @bemoremarvelous for the earrings. @celineelisemua on the face, @msmerylin on the hair. My whole look brought to you by # BlackGirlMagic # black owned.”

Ginger shared that her dogs often interrupt her when she works from home

Fans in the comments loved Ginger’s new look, with one writing, “You really are a gorgeous woman, dressed up or down,” and another saying, “Your curls!!! And that dress is gorgeous!”

Many others also reacted amusedly to Bruce’s cameo in the photos, as one commented, “They said you needed black lab hair in that dress,” and a fourth added. “Ginger, you look beautiful! [flame emoji] Bruce gives you a compliment.”

ABC’s chief meteorologist also delighted fans with a glimpse of her pre-show warm-up routine to beat the New York cold.

While she was just shivering in the first of a series of clips she shared, Ginger finally started doing some jumping jacks and jogging in place to fight off the cold.

the CMG the star revealed that she was exercising to warm up during her report

Even being completely bundled up in a cozy-looking blue coat and scarf didn’t help the TV personality as she and her curls kept bouncing around to keep the heat in.

