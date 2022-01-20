Fashion
15 Podcasts for Fans of Men’s Fashion
gear patrol
There aren’t a ton of fashion podcasts out there. There are nowhere near as many about style and the culture that surrounds it as there are about crime or politics. And while, sure, those are nice for escaping or doing the exact opposite (staying informed), sometimes podcasts with more niche focuses prove more entertaining, with their innate ability to change the way you look at that jacket you own, which was probably made overseas, or teach you how COVID is changing the way e-commerce works.
On the contrary, some of these podcasts only briefly mention fashion, and focus — using that term loosely as a lot of these favor stream of consciousness over structure — on culture at large. But that makes them, by definition, appealing to more people. Surely you’ll find one that piques your interest — especially if you’re a fan of men’s style.
BLAMO! podcast
This podcast focuses on interviews with fashion experts: stylists, designers, creative directors, writers and editors, and other insiders. Plus, it’s hosted by an experienced multi-hyphenate, who’s written about watches for Esquire and held the position of head of marketing at The Armoury.
Host(s): Jeremy Kirkland
Listen:
Articles of Interest
A 12-part sub-series of the 99% Invisible podcast, Articles of Interest tackles one topic at a time. An episode might take jeans, for example, and dissect the trend of wearing them even when they’re Great worn-in. “You can learn a lot from observing an old pair of blue jeans” is not only a sentence in the show notes, but the bigger theme of the entire episode. Other episodes focus on knockoffs, suits, diamonds and pockets, to name a few.
Host(s): Avery Trufelman
Listen:
APPLE PODCASTS
SPOTIFY
99% INVISIBLE
Black Fashion History
As the name implies, Black Fashion History tells the story Black individuals, and they businesses they owned, through the lens of fashion, and the many contributions they made, whether they’ve been publicly celebrated for their successes or not. Episodes range from history lessons on the inventor of the wedding dress, Amsale Aberra, to breakdowns of defunct Black fashion magazines not many know about.
Host(s): Taniqua Russ
Listen:
The Gear Patrol Podcast
The Gear Patrol Podcast is a weekly discussion of not just products, but the stories behind products, and the culture surrounding them. Clothes, sneakers and accessories are products, and we talk plenty about them on there. Sure, we’re not getting into the nitty gritty as often, but style topics make an appearance in most episodes.
Host(s): Nick Caruso
Listen:
APPLE PODCASTS
SPOTIFY
GEAR PATROL
The Business of Fashion Podcast
The Business of Fashion Podcast talks about retail and style at a super high level. Episodes replay talks from respected conferences, host conversations between top tier designers and report on trends — but often from a business point of view.
Host(s): Imran Amed
Listen:
APPLE PODCASTS
SPOTIFY
Hypebeast Radio’s Business of Hype
Hypebeast hasn’t recorded a new episode of the Business of Hype podcast since December 2020, but there’s a rich catalog of interviews and explanations that you can still access. Tune in for interesting talks with celebs about sneakers and behind-the-scenes insights from brand owners.
Host(s): Jeff Staple
Listen:
Beyond the Garment
YouTuber and designer Drew Joiner hosts his own podcast called Beyond the Garment. He talks about his own experiences working in fashion, interviews others with totally different tales to tell and makes a bunch of predictions and traces trends in episodes he drops weekly.
Host(s): Drew Joiner
Listen:
corporate lunch
Although it seems Corporate Lunch is currently on a temporary hiatus, you still can access its more than 130 episodes on your favorite streaming platform. The episodes are more stream of consciousness than structured interviews as episodes are usually a conversation between three of GQ’s editors. If you boast the necessary context — meaning you know designers and which brands they work for — their talks are interesting and insightful.
Host(s): Noah Johnson, Rachel Tashjian and Samuel Hine
Listen:
making it up
Making It Up is a culture podcast, for sure, but its hosts often talk about fashion — especially fashion at the intersection of something else. Whether it’s technology or gender, the episodes are inviting, engaging and informative — and help you stay ahead of your friends.
Host(s): Charis Poon, Eugene Kan
Listen:
How Long Gone
How Long Gone isn’t a menswear podcast by any means, but the two hosts did just go on a tour sponsored by Woolrich. And one of them, Chris Black, has contributed style and travel pieces to GQ, Vanity Fair, Vogue, New York Magazine Architectural Digest and more. The episodes are long and occasionally far from lucid, but the two make a funny pair. Their takes on pop culture strike hard, but lighthearted humor about Drake’s love for gloves, for example, buoys the mood.
Host(s): Chris Black, Jason Stewart
Listen:
Unbuttoned: G. Bruce Boyer’s Life in Clothes
Unbuttoned follows the career of G. Bruce Boyer, a prolific menswear journalist who has covered the subject for nearly six decades, over the course of six chapters. Host Pedro Mendes interviews Boyer for each episode, and helps their conversations cover not just important parts of his co-host’s life but what was going on in the world around him, too.
Host(s): Pedro Mendes
Listen:
Central Division
New episodes of Central Division — meaning those posted after July 2021 — are only available to subscribe to the podcast’s Substack. There, co-hosts David Coggins and Michael Williams talk about golf, fishing, brands and men’s fashion, and culture at large. They’re friends, so the episodes feel informal, but that makes the show easy to follow, and, honestly, the information easier to retain.
Host(s): David Coggins, Michael Williams
Listen:
The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast covers…yes, you guessed it, sneakers. The consistent trio of Matt Welty, Joe La Puma and Brendan Dunne break down the latest moves from big companies like Nike, lesser-known labels like Hoka and contextualize them in the broader sneaker scene.
Host(s): Matt Welty, Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne
Listen:
The Cutting Room Floor
Hosted by designer and journalist Recho Omondi, who recently profiled Pharrell for SSENSE, The Cutting Room Floor is, as Omondi puts it, “fashion’s only fashion show.” New episodes come out every Wednesday, and they often feature guests. Past ones include Man Repeller founder Leandra Medine, photographer Brian Phillips, Nike Creative Director Ibrahem Hasan and more.
Host(s): Recho Omondi
Listen:
Throwing Fits
Throwing Fits applies its frat-ish energy to fashion, offering reactions, fit checks and interviews in every two-hour-long episode. There are clear talking points within each, but whether the hosts stick to depends on the day. But, that means episodes cover a lot of ground and get quite a bit out of their guests.
Host(s): James Harris, Lawrence Schlossman
Listen:
