Milan Men’s Fashion Week comes to an end





Pitti Uomo 101, the famous menswear show in Florence, Italy, kicked off the Fall-Winter 2022 collection at Milan Fashion Week. While the fair was a remarkable success, the main event, Milan Fashion Week, had several exciting moments.

Milan Fashion Week for Men took place from January 15-17 and saw several notable houses showcase their menswear collection for Fall Winter 2022. Several prominent brands were absent due to COVID-19, including Giorgio Armani , Emporio Armani, Gucci, MSGM and JW Anderson. .

Fendi used its iconic codes, only exaggerated.

Image credit: Instagram @fendi

However, on the upside Fendi, Prada, Ermenegildo Zegna and Dolce & Gabbana were clear and present. And disappointing, they didn’t. Fendi’s signature codes were evident during the Maisons show and were further enhanced by an sartorial approach and a deep, captivating palette, according to the brand’s Instagram post. Phillipp Plien was inspired by old video game characters.

Image Credit: Supplied

German-Swiss brand Philipp Plein, meanwhile, unveiled its “LIL MONSTER$” collection during a runway show in Porta Romana. As part of its new design vision, Plien draws inspiration from old video game characters. The brand also revealed that it will be part of Art Basel in Miami in December. Prada has added new shades to its traditional color palette.

Image credit: Instagram @prada

Another fashion week heavyweight was Prada. The runway saw actor Kyle MacLachlan open the show in a dark trench coat, with sparkly baby blue pants for contrast. This was followed by a sophisticated collection with a slew of suits and trench coat silhouettes. The show closed with actor Jeff Goldblum walking down the ramp in a dark trench coat with fur accents. Dolce & Gabbana seduces with its avant-garde design language.

Image Credit: Supplied

Finally, Dolce & Gabbana did not disappoint with its high-octane design, which is both bold and elegant in its approach. However, despite this, they were able to bring a sense of drama to the proceedings. All in all, and despite a few absentees, Milan Fashion Week Mens was a resounding success.

