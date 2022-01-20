Dakota Johnson jokes about her steamy screen past as she wears a little red dress

Dakota Johnson made a fun joke about her steamy on-screen past as she wore a red mini dress for an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The actress, 32, appeared a little embarrassed as she arrived on set wearing the sizzling scarlet number, crossing her legs and trying to cover her thighs with her hands while sitting across from the host of British talk show, 43 years old.

Corden graciously offered the screen star his jacket to protect his modesty, asking, “Are you okay?” Are you fine? Do you want my jacket?

To which Dakota hilariously replied, “I’m fine. It’s nothing that anyone hasn’t seen before.

The actress was likely referring to her breakthrough role in the racy erotic drama franchise Fifty Shades, in which she played Anastasia Steele opposite Jamie Dornan’s Christian Gray from 2015 to 2018.

Dakota also stripped naked while filming semi-nude scenes for her 2021 drama The Lost Daughter, which is now on Netflix.

‘It’s difficult. Some days I don’t want to take my clothes off on set,” she said in an interview with W Magazine this month.

“Just because I look a certain way doesn’t mean I don’t have feelings. And my character, Nina, is almost bored by her appearance. She has reached a point in her life where her beauty no longer matches who she is.

Dakota appeared nude in many of the racy sex scenes in the Fifty Shades trilogy and refused to use a stunt double because she finds nudity “beautiful”.

“No, because it would have felt like an escape had I done it,” she explained in 2017. “If I was going to do this job, I was going to do it 100% and give it my all.”

“I wanted to be true and honest to the role and the character. I don’t have a problem with nudity. I think it’s beautiful and so I was okay with that.

Dakota is the daughter of longtime Hollywood stars Don Johnson, 72, and Melanie Griffith, 64, and the granddaughter of Alfred Hitchcock’s heroine Tippi Hedren, 94.

Speaking on Wednesday’s The Late Late Show, she admitted she was never happy when her famous parents posted photos from her childhood on social media.

The actress said that by the time she discovers the photos from her childhood on social media, they are already “integrated on the internet”.

Dakota said she was then a 12-year-old again when it happened to yell at her parents.

“Mom, you can’t do this,” Dakota said shrilly. “We’ve had this conversation so many times.”

Dakota said her mother, Melanie, was “the most amazing person, but she embarrasses me in front of a lot of people.”

Host Corden asked her if it was true that she embarrassed her over one of her crushes growing up and she confirmed an incident with 40-year-old Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

Dakota said she was around eight years old when she saw the actor at the airport. She told her mother and she called him. Dakota said she remembered hiding behind a plant and staying there.

Corden then told her about her new movie The Lost Daughter on Netflix. Dakota told her that the film is about a mother who becomes obsessed with a young mother while on vacation in Greece.

The chat show host asked if it was also true that she tattooed her co-actress Olivia Colman, 47, during filming.

“I have a stick and poke tattoo kit and I brought it to Greece because I thought it would be fun, but they confiscated it at customs,” Dakota said. “And rightly so, because we did a lot of wine tastings when we were in Greece.”

She said later when they were in New York doing press, a friend came over with his tattoo kit and tattooed Olivia.

“She really wanted a tattoo,” she said.

Dakota also shared that she regularly texts Mel C, aka Sporty Spice. She said when she met her that she played it “really cool”.

“She left the room and I was shaking and sweating,” Dakota said. “I still really like the Spice Girls, apparently.”

James told her that if she texted Mel C with fellow guest Josh Gad, 40, he would do an ABBA tribute band with them four times a year.

“I would do that,” Dakota said and Josh said he was in on it.