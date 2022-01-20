All your Yeezy Gap questions answered, including where to buy it

END DECEMBER, days before the New Year, a package landed on my doorstep. It contained a new purchase, one of the most talked about pieces of clothing in recent memory: a round Yeezy Gap jacket (pictured above). Round indeed. The $200 coat looks like a giant wearable beach ball. Or perhaps more accurately, given its electric indigo hue, like a genetically engineered mutant blueberry.

This bulbous jacket is the first design to come out of a collaboration between Gap and Ye, the rapper who recently changed his name from Kanye West. Hit in 2020, the partnership is expected to last 10 years. Where Ye goes, gossip follows (as evidenced by his recent paparazzi-watched relationship with actress Julia Fox) and this collaboration was no different. Ever since I sent photos of the coat to friends, I’ve been subjected to an onslaught of panting questions: How are you? How can I buy it? What does it even look like in person? Here, I answer those questions, and more, as I try to demystify Yeezy Gap.

What is Yeezy Gap?

It’s a small brand born out of a partnership between US retailer Gap and Yeezy, the fashion company run by rapper/producer/former presidential candidate Ye. For now, the collection is limited to the $200 round jacket and a $90 double-layered hoodie.

MIND THE GAP From left: The blueberry-hued round Yeezy Gap jacket, which may invite Violet Beauregarde to be compared, and an officially sold-out purple Yeezy Gap hoodie available on resale site StockX. Hoodie, from $81, StockX.com

Has he ever designed clothes?

Far from there. Ye launched two short-lived labels in the 2000s and 2010s: poppy streetwear brand Pastelle and a widely criticized women’s runway brand. He has also frequently collaborated with brands such as Louis Vuitton,

Balmain and APC His most enduring partnership has been with footwear juggernaut Adidas AG

. Formed in 2013 and slated for release in 2026, the union between Adidas and Yeezy has spawned heaps of sock-like shoes, marshmallow boots with fashionable soles, and earth-toned athleisure.

How is the Gap deal different?

Clothing is relatively more accessible than Yes’s past designs, especially its sneakers, a limited number of which drop on set days and sell out in minutes. To date, Yeezy Gap releases have been sold online via pre-order, which means buyers can order parts during a window of hours or days; the brand uses these orders to help determine how many garments to produce instead of making a fixed inventory in advance. I like the way they’ve got it pre-ordered… It kind of gives everyone the chance to get it, said Josh Dunn, 24, a sales assistant in Chesterfield, England, who has bought several hoodies and jackets. The wrong side? No instant gratification, pre-orders take weeks to arrive. Those who bought the last window (for the black and blue hoodies) were told their purchases would arrive in an agonizing four to eight weeks.

What do the clothes look like?

They’re a real break from the safe aesthetic of khakis and crewnecks the 53-year-old retailer is known for. The hoodie has hanging sleeves but an abbreviated body that goes all the way up to the waistband. While wearing it, I was worried that my navel would be exposed. As I have told many friends since: I recommend buying a size up.

The Round Jacket is even more extreme. It lacks any sort of zipper or buttons and is as bulky as a supercharged sleeping bag here I would buy your normal size. When I tried it at home, my wife burst out laughing. You look like Violet Beauregarde, she said, comparing me to the hot air balloon character from the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. I looked 20 pounds heavier. On a positive note, with all that insulation, the jacket was very warm. I was almost sweating when I stepped out in it on a 30 degree day.

For those engaged, the excessive silhouette of the jackets is an advantage. It definitely turns a ton of heads and people are like, What the hell is this? said Jacob Green, 22, a retail worker and Yeezy stan in Des Moines, Iowa, who owns the round jacket in blue and black and pre-ordered it in red.

What makes the Yeezy line so popular?

Colors. Hoodies in particular were sold in a rainbow of six dynamic hues such as eggplant and crimson. The inclusion of brighter hues was a relative departure from the often muted color combinations of Yeezys and made the hoodies an early hit: when they first went live on September 29, 2021, they had more one-day sales than any Gap item, and 80% of shoppers were first-time Gap buyers.

Are there any new styles in the works?

Nothing has been announced yet. If you want to see what might happen next, follow what Ye is wearing. Instagram accounts of fans like @YeezyxGap and @DondasPlace are posting photos of Ye in rumored Gap gear, he was recently seen in a sweater jacket and sweatshirt which some fans say will be next to drop . Ye-watchers were also skimmed earlier this month after Yeezy Gap announced it was teaming up with titanic Parisian fashion house Balenciaga, designed by Ye collaborator Demna Gvasalia, on a new collection dubbed Yeezy. Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. The first pieces should fall in June.

How can I buy Yeezy clothes?

Currently, you cannot. Well, no Gap at least. The pre-order windows have closed and it’s unclear when they will reopen. If you’re keen to Yeezify your existence, look to resale sites like Grailed, StockX, and eBay.,

which are littered with Yeezy Gap hoodies and jackets priced just barely above (and sometimes even below) retail.

