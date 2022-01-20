Andr Leon Talley was a heroic underdog and epitomized the best in the fashion industry | Priya Moose





OWhen I started working in fashion in 2016, one thing was clear: it was a white, feminine and thin industry. Andr Leon Talley, who died Tuesday at 73, was defiantly, shamelessly and fabulously none of those things. Talley’s passing isn’t just the tragic end to the life of a character who revolutionized sartorial outlook. It was also the silence of a voice that represented what fashion could be: the triumph of the underdog in a world of cookie-cutter conformity. People of color, like me, are constantly told to shrink down and hide our true selves if we are to survive unscathed in a predominantly white world. Talley was heroic because he never followed those rules. He never apologized for his booming voice, which delivered singsong and jerky phrases, his unconventional figure or his blackness, when he knew racism is part of the fabric of our existence, as he wrote. in his memoir, The Chiffon Trenches. Like many creative aesthetes, Talley survived the cruelties of her childhood (including sexual abuse) by escaping into a world of culture. He grew up in North Carolina, living with his grandmother, as was the norm for many in the black community at the time (he called her Mama). He wanted to live in the world painted for him by Diana Ross, Nina Simone and Laura Nyro. While he longed for the elegant luxury described in a book about the Titanic, which he found at his aunt’s house, Vogue copies provided him with a safe and ambitious space, where, he said, bad things never happened. At Brown University, Talley’s mind was expanded by Rimbaud and Baudelaire, while he found new aesthetic freedom to express himself through his style. Andr Leon Talley, left, at New York Fashion Week in 2010 with Serena Williams, Anna Wintour, Virginia Smith and Grace Coddington. Photography: David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock Inspired by Naomi Sims, the first black model he saw in Vogue, Talley took to wearing makeup from the Japanese kabuki theatrical tradition and a floor admiral’s coat. When he returned home to North Carolina for a vacation, Talley’s mother refused to attend church with him and despised or shaded his Phantom of the Opera look. Ouch. But, regardless that the bird got out of its cage, it moved to New York and found work as an unpaid assistant to Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Through Vreelands patronage, Talley found reception work at Andy Warhols Interview magazine, before becoming the publications’ resident fashion expert. Deep friendships with Karl Lagerfeld and Halston intertwined with jobs at WWD, W, Ebony and, later, Vogue, where he became creative director under Anna Wintour, having started as fashion information director in 1983. It was a capital first for fashion: As an African-American born in the ugly, racist Jim Crow South, I understood how monumental this was, Talley wrote. I was the first. Her presence and perspective at Vogue foreshadowed today’s reality, in which there are more people of color in fashion editorials, and inclusivity has become a growing norm on the catwalk (if not in magazines). fashion), while, at the very least, conversations about diversity aren’t mocked in the boardroom. But for many years between 1983 and 2018, when Beyonc appeared on the cover of the September issue of Vogues, photographed by Tyler Mitchell, the first black photographer to grace magazines in 130 years of history, Talley was the only person of color in the front row of fashion shows. As he wrote in The Chiffon Diaries: None of my contemporaries saw the world through black eyes. Through fashion writing, Talley transcended this racism. My blackness wasn’t important, he says, pondering writing a particularly electrifying Yves Saint Laurent show report. What mattered was that I was smart. Talley was always a larger-than-life figure, whose theatrical presence vibrated with joie de vivre: he sassed himself about the cold, mannered world he worked in, and described the racism and homophobia he experienced in fashion. as subtle and casual. (he was nicknamed Queen Kong in Parisian fashion circles). And yes, Talley never compromised on what he considered important: fierce advocacy for the fashion designer’s vision. His death is the extinction of a unique and inspiring light.

