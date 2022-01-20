Vicky McClure cuts a sleek figure in a denim midi dress as she leaves The One Show

She is busy promoting her new drama Trigger Point.

And Vicky McClure cut a stylish figure as she left The One Show after appearing on TV to promote the show on Wednesday night.

TheLine Of Duty actress, 38, stepped out in central London wearing a long denim dress which she teamed with a black leather and brown sheepskin jacket.

Vicky completed her chic look with a pair of white heeled leather boots and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings.

The brunette beauty looked great in the midi dress which had button detailing and was cinched at the waist with a belt.

Vicky wore her slicked back dark tresses in her classic short style and opted for a radiant and natural makeup look.

Vicky said she wanted to make a statement that “you don’t really need makeup” while playing her character in the new drama Trigger Point.

The star explained how she ditched makeup and a ‘real bra’ to argue that her character ‘didn’t care much about her looks’.

Vicky has joined forces again with director Jed Mercurio in the ITV drama where she plays bomb disposal expert Lana ‘Wash’ Washington.

Speaking about her character Lana, who wore no makeup on the show, Vicky said Radio schedules: ‘I wore a crop top instead of a real bra. I didn’t want the character to make much of his appearance. She is real and human.

When asked why she did this, Vicky replied, “Well, I feel a slight sense of responsibility. There is so much pressure on people, especially via social networks. I would like to send a kind of message, showing people that you don’t really need makeup.

“I think it’s important to get naked and be comfortable. I mean, my body is not fully toned; people will see the real Vicky, as well as Lana. I’m not hiding anything.

Vicky said it was something she wanted to bring to her characters, giving them a sense of relatability and realism.

She said, “I love creating characters that I can relate to and bring authenticity to. My favorite way to act is to react.

“So it’s important to play with the dialogue, making sure it’s authentic; if I work with writers who collaborate, they’ll help me feel it. The actors are creative, artists, with their own methods.

Vicky has become a household name in recent years thanks to her role as Kate Flemming in the hit crime drama Line Of Duty.

She first rose to prominence after starring in Lol in Meadows’ 2006 film This Is England and the 2010 Channel 4 miniseries This Is England 86, written by Meadows and Jack Thorne.

Prior to that, Vicky worked in retail and an office for eight years as she pursued her dream of becoming an actress.

Discussing her old CV, Vicky said: ‘[I worked at] H Samuel, Boots, Dorothy Perkins. Then an office for eight years.

“You have to have funds and that’s why I worked, to be able to afford to go to London. I should take an unpaid day off and go to London for auditions.

The interview comes after Vicky hinted at a possible return for Line Of Duty, though AC-12 eventually uncovered the identity of criminal mastermind H during their series six finale.

Viewers of the wildly popular crime drama have been divided after hapless Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells was outed as a corrupt senior officer, sparking speculation he could take the downfall of a more astute member of the police. underworld.

Vicky admitted that she would be willing to return to her role as an outspoken detective, if she were to show creator Mercurio to produce a seventh series.

She said The Guardian: ‘I do not know! I don’t know, there is no word for it. I think we’ve all been very honest and said if this were to happen, we’re all in.

“I’m going to stay with the guys. I think when it comes to an end, it will be a natural end for all of us.

The police procedural about a fictional anti-corruption unit has become one of the most popular shows on TV since its launch in 2012, casting lead actors Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and McClure as household names.

Sources recently claimed that a seventh series is definitely on the cards, but won’t be happening anytime in the near future.

