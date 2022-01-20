WWE Smackdown at Bridgestone Arena brings fights, mode and more

Major sports leagues plagued by abbreviated seasons and schedule shutdowns have dominated the COVID-19 era. However, one company has yet to face this circumstance: World Wrestling Entertainment. On Friday night, the 69-year-old sports entertainment company’s popular WWE Smackdown program arrives at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Since March 2020, the company has not missed a week of television programming.

Now, as the world adjusts to an extended “new normal,” shows like WWE show how athletics can still provide advanced entertainment options in difficult times.

Does pro wrestling still have soap opera elements? Sure. However, among other things, it also features current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair wearing rare fashion snatched from New York Fashion Week headlines and Paul Heyman featuring Brock Lesnar, arguably the box office draw on most lucrative in the history of modern combat sports. .

Within a decade, Charlotte Flair – the daughter of iconic wrestler Ric Flair (“kiss thief, wheel and traffic, son of a gun”) – is a 13-time WWE Women’s World Champion. (currently WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion).

Flair’s penchant for wearing haute couture from iconic fashion brands or jewel-encrusted silk and velvet dresses on the squared circle is a direct homage to her father.

“If your name is ‘The Opportunity’, you have to look like him,” she said.

“As WWE Superstars, it’s important that we always want to grow, evolve and improve,” she adds.

At this point in recent months, her character presentation has risen (as well as those that include current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, multiple WWE World Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, the former women’s champion Carmella and championship-level veteran Bobby Lashley), benefiting from the surprisingly extravagant work of the renowned stylist and image consultant based in New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles Troy “King Troy” Haynes. Alongside WWE’s finest, he has also styled Tiffany Haddish, Nick Cannon and Jazmine Sullivan.

A new era for sports entertainment

Never before have so many professional grapplers invested in the help of a stylist and consultant as much as a wrestling coach. But it’s not a typical era for the sports-entertainment industry either.

Female wrestlers were once an afterthought in wrestling shows. But over the past 20 years, they’ve become main event contributors and multimillion-dollar earners that have shown their ability to move TV ratings and public interest needles for an iconic globe brand. -trotter.

“[Women] are now multi-faceted artists who have earned the trust of the company. and are – just like the men – now have more than just matches,” says Flair. “We are also doing more in-ring segments without wrestling. Additionally, we also have media appearances outside of the ring. So it allowed me to have a need [for King Troi’s] job.”

Brock Lesnar is a 300-pound mountain of a man who, in the past 25 years, is the only combat sports professional to win heavyweight championships in WWE, Ultimate Fighting Championship, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Over the past two decades, the suplex-loving powerhouse has established itself as a unique and compelling global box office attraction in combat sports and sports entertainment. Yet within the squared circle, one name has stood alongside or across from him throughout this time: Paul Heyman.

As a character on screen over the past five decades, Paul Heyman is not exaggerating his excellence when he says – without a note of humility – that he is “the best that has ever done his job”.

For the past 20 of those 35 years, he’s portrayed the ultimate moralizing toad backing Lesnar up as his “advocate” — an attorney as a seemingly irrelevant middle manager in the expensive suit of a CEO. Yet behind the scenes, he’s seen as a progressive-minded creative with a keen business sense – ran his own outlaw-style business, Extreme Championship Wrestling, for most of the 1990s.

Currently, Heyman’s character, as presented with Lesnar, is a hybrid of the two. Lesnar’s in-ring success seems disappointing at times. However, his chances of victory look great even against opponents like the previously mentioned (and heavily muscled) famous professional wrestler and mixed martial artist Bobby Lashley or the current 500+ day holder of the WWE Universal Championship, the distant and aggressive Jason Momoa. -resembling Roman Reigns.

In this script, Heyman plays the shrewd businessman who both fears and loves the performer he loudly brags about “[his] client, Brock Lesnar. Heyman’s pitch-perfect character acting in his role makes everything about Lesnar feel less like a “one-sided wrestling match” and more like an homage to gladiatorial super-fighting in the Roman Empire.

“We are at a rare and fascinating moment in [combat sports] history,” Heyman says. “There are two fighters, Lesnar and Reigns, who can lay claim to being both the greatest of all time and the greatest right now. He adds that a fight between the two “would reflect the hype of [heavyweight boxing matches] between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.”

Royal Rumble

The first quarter of 2022 sees WWE not slowing down. Their annual Royal Rumble event is scheduled for January 29. Next, a trip on February 19 to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the international debut of the Elimination Chamber event. The company’s first event, Wrestlemania, is scheduled for April 3 at the 100,000+ capacity AT&TStadium in suburban Dallas, Texas.

When asked what, at the heart, drives WWE’s ongoing legacy of engaging entertainment, Heyman – as expected – makes a grand claim. He insinuates that by having a business model that goes a little faster than “the universe, the multiverse and the metaverse”, the company is positively successful”[disrupting] story. “Charlotte Flair adds a simpler bottom line to the intersection of sports and entertainment.

“Nothing compares to the feeling of being in front of our crowds,” she said. “We’re still the best of both worlds. It doesn’t get better.”

WWE Smackdown at Bridgestone Arena

WWE Smackdown arrives at Bridgestone Arena on January 21. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available through wwe.com.