Connect with us

Fashion

WWE Smackdown at Bridgestone Arena brings fights, mode and more

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


Major sports leagues plagued by abbreviated seasons and schedule shutdowns have dominated the COVID-19 era. However, one company has yet to face this circumstance: World Wrestling Entertainment. On Friday night, the 69-year-old sports entertainment company’s popular WWE Smackdown program arrives at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Since March 2020, the company has not missed a week of television programming.

Now, as the world adjusts to an extended “new normal,” shows like WWE show how athletics can still provide advanced entertainment options in difficult times.

Does pro wrestling still have soap opera elements? Sure. However, among other things, it also features current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair wearing rare fashion snatched from New York Fashion Week headlines and Paul Heyman featuring Brock Lesnar, arguably the box office draw on most lucrative in the history of modern combat sports. .

Within a decade, Charlotte Flair – the daughter of iconic wrestler Ric Flair (“kiss thief, wheel and traffic, son of a gun”) – is a 13-time WWE Women’s World Champion. (currently WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion).

WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair takes on Lita on the 01/14/22 edition of WWE Smackdown

Flair’s penchant for wearing haute couture from iconic fashion brands or jewel-encrusted silk and velvet dresses on the squared circle is a direct homage to her father.

“If your name is ‘The Opportunity’, you have to look like him,” she said.

“As WWE Superstars, it’s important that we always want to grow, evolve and improve,” she adds.

At this point in recent months, her character presentation has risen (as well as those that include current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, multiple WWE World Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, the former women’s champion Carmella and championship-level veteran Bobby Lashley), benefiting from the surprisingly extravagant work of the renowned stylist and image consultant based in New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles Troy “King Troy” Haynes. Alongside WWE’s finest, he has also styled Tiffany Haddish, Nick Cannon and Jazmine Sullivan.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/2022/01/20/wwe-smackdown-nashville-brings-fighting-fashion-and-more/6551979001/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: