People are divided by their boyfriend’s response to dressing up





A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after sharing her boyfriend’s response to a dress she was planning on buying. See the dress in the video below: TikTok user Keisha-Sian Cairns posted the video featuring two photos of the sheer black dress. The caption, which reads ask your boyfriend if he likes this dress for a night out, was meant to inspire other women to share their own boyfriend’s reactions. Keisha-Shan posted the text messages between her and her anonymous boyfriend after sending him the two photos. Do you like this dress for the weekend x she wrote. Her boyfriend first responded with six laughing emojis before writing Never be so dumb, suggesting he was unimpressed with the garment. Keisha-Shan asked for further explanation, which he answered in his first question. He replied: No, I don’t”. Some TikTik comments defended the boyfriend as ‘protective’. (keisha_siancairns1/TikTok) He followed this message with: If I am with you, then yes in fact. After she said she intended to buy and wear the dress around town, her boyfriend was completely shocked. Woah relax, he replied, before asking her if she wanted a boyfriend or not and pointed out that she couldn’t wear the dress unless he was with her. Some TikTok users took issue with the boyfriends’ response, with several comments calling the man controlling. However, other women defended his actions and said he was simply a “protective” boyfriend. One comment, which received over 12,000 likes, said: Some might say control, I say it’s protecting what’s yours. TikTok users were offended when the boyfriend asked this question. (keisha_siancairns1) However, one woman disagreed, writing: It’s a control and it’s not up to her if it was a real situation, she has the right to wear the dress no matter what. Another response said: No, it’s not a check. Men are creeps these days, he watches over her. One person wrote: It’s not controlling it’s protecting your girlfriend! A third TikTok user agreed: He doesn’t control, his basic respect, if he didn’t care that she was wearing it, that would be a problem. On the other hand, some people took offense to the boyfriend’s tone in the text messages. A woman replied: You want a boyfriend or not a girl, a man should NEVER threaten to break up with you to do what he wants. Similarly, another commenter shared, “Do you want a boyfriend or what brought me out – no bros, no one that doesn’t trust me no matter what I want to wear.”

