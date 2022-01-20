Dakota Johnson jokes about her racy on-screen past with James Corden as she struggles to sit in a short dress





Through Becca Longmire.



2 hours ago



Dakota Johnson isn’t shy about poking fun at her sassy on-screen past. The ‘Fifty Shades’ star chatted with James Corden and fellow guest Josh Gad on Wednesday’s ‘Late Late Show’, with the host noticing she had trouble sitting up in her short red dress. Corden asked, “Are you okay? Are you doing OK? Do you want my jacket? Johnson insisted, “I’m fine. It’s nothing that anyone hasn’t seen before. Dakota Johnson, James Corden. Pictured: Terence Patrick (C)2022 CBS

Corden mentioned that Johnson isn’t on social media, but her famous parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, are and love sharing childhood snaps of her. READ MORE: Dakota Johnson reveals her drunken party thing as she reunites with Andrew Garfield 11 years after ‘The Social Network’

Because she’s not on social media, the actress joked that by the time she discovers the photos, they’re already “prepared on the internet.” Admitting she’s coming back to a 12-year-old to tell them, Dakota said she insists, “Mom, you can’t do this… We’ve had this conversation so many times.” READ MORE: Kirsten Dunst, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dakota Johnson and more talk nudity, act drunk and meet Brad Pitt in ‘W Magazine’

Corden also asked Johnson if it was true that she tattooed her “Lost Daughter” co-star Olivia Colman while filming in Greece. “I have a stick-and-poke tattoo kit and I brought it to Greece because I thought it would be fun, but they confiscated it at customs. And rightly so, because we did a lot wine tastings when we were in Greece. Colman had his inking done anyway, by a friend with a kit in New York, while he was doing press for the film. “She really wanted a tattoo,” she said, adding that she did the honors herself.

