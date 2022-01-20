Fashion Industry Reactions – WWD





The fashion world is in mourning following the unexpected news on Tuesday evening that renowned fashion journalist, New York Times bestselling author and former creative director and editor of Vogue André Leon Talley died at the age of 73 year. Talley’s career has spanned more than 40 years and has included positions at WWD, Interview, Vanity Fair, House & Garden and Vogue, rising through the ranks at a time when there was little diversity in the high end of magazines. He was an industry staple, known for his personality and presence and his affinity for vibrant caftans. In the last years of his career, he lent his fashion expertise to the Met Gala as Vogue’s red carpet host and made a splash as a campaign star as the face of Ugg last year. Many of Talley’s close friends and collaborators in the fashion industry began paying tribute to the late journalist on Instagram, sharing memories of Talley and honoring his legacy. Fashion designer Jeremy Scott shared a video of himself and Madonna at the 2017 Met Gala when they were interviewed by Talley for Vogue. “He was larger than life and so full of life at the same time,” Scott wrote. “Legendary status with the fashion and pop culture pedigree to back it up too. Vreeland, Warhol, Lagerfeld, Wintour, I grew up watching him do collections interviews on TV and in magazines and I remember how surreal it was when he showed up with Anna Wintour at my second apartment squat in the then seediest neighborhood of Paris to preview one of my early collections. years later of sitting between him and Karl in the Chanel offices while Karl was fitting in. Always listening, always up to date with the latest gossip and always with a smile on his face. Designer Rick Owens shared a similar memory of Talley on Instagram, posting a video of the two with the caption: “In 2000, André Leon Talley must have looked up my listed number and called me out of the blue on my landline in LA blew up on the phone, ‘Is that Rick Owens? It’s André Leon Talley, I just saw your clothes in Henri Bendel’s window and you have to meet Anna. That’s how I started. Diane von Furstenberg shared several archive images of herself with Talley with the caption: “A fashion giant has passed away. Rest in paradise dear André Leon Talley. Scroll to see more industry reactions to André Leon Talley’s death. LEARN MORE HERE: Remembering the people we lost in 2021 André Leon Talley talks about race and power in fashion André Leon Talley says his memoirs are not about Anna Wintour

