Fashion
Kim Kardashian shines in NUDE sheer corset dress for new fragrance ad after looking ‘gorgeous’ in unfiltered photo
KIM Kardashian stunned in her latest fragrance ad wearing a sheer nude corset dress after posing for a makeup-free and filter-free photo while celebrating a friend’s birthday.
The 41-year-old attended her boyfriend’s birthday party where she kept her look casual for the event.
Kim focused on her beauty brand KKW Fragrance ahead of the release of her new fragrance next week.
The reality star took to social media to share a advertising campaign of her donning the skintight ensemble to promote the launch.
Kim showcased her curves in the number in front of a black backdrop and leafy branches hanging overhead.
She wore her long dark hair down with a face full of glamor for the shot.
She shared a few more snaps in the slide deck capturing the head-to-toe look and holding a bottle of perfume.
In additional photos, the fashion mogul wowed in similar outfits – one was a long black straight pin corset dress and the other was a strapless white corset with matching biker-style shorts.
She announced the fragrance’s upcoming release in the caption: “Coming Soon: Jeff Leatham II by@KKWFragrance. I’m so excited to share the second iteration of my collaboration with@jeffleatham. Our three new fragrances celebrate Valentine’s Day, but with a decadent twist. You can expect a wide range of scent notes ranging from exotic and romantic florals to warm and sweet confections. I can’t wait for you to try these new fragrances!
“Launching Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 12pm PT, exclusively on KKWFRAGRANCE.COM”
NEW COLLECTION
Her company’s official Instagram page also shared the announcement of Kim wearing the sexy side-length white ensemble with flowers strewn all over her body and around her.
Her partner Jeff Leatham sat behind her on her lap, placing a white flower on her shoulder.
In the caption, Kim and Jeff teased their latest collaboration, writing, “Coming Soon: Jeff Leatham II by KKW Fragrance collection.
“Our three new fragrances celebrate Valentine’s Day, but with a decadent twist… Prepare for something rich, indulgent and totally unexpected.”
Jeff took to the comments section to express his excitement saying, “So excited for everyone to experience the second collection!”
Fans flooded the comments with praise for the reality TV star.
One commenter gushed: “Omggggggg” with multiple heart-eye emojis.
Another commented, “Gorgeous! So exciting.”
The page shared a photo of the star sporting a similar look a few days earlier to announce her fragrance line.
Kim opted for a more futuristic approach, pairing a form-fitting shiny corset with matching silver stockings with silver heels.
In the blink of an eye, the TV star is sitting on a heart-shaped silver case that mimics the packaging of her KKW Hearts Silver perfume available on the company’s website.
She looked directly at the camera with her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail for the shot.
They included the caption: “Love at the first spritz”
FRESH FACE
Earlier this week, Kim posed in a very different snap without makeup or filters at a friend’s birthday party.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum attended her childhood friend Allison Statters’ celebration sporting the fresh look.
Allison took toinstagramMonday to share photos from his birthday festivities.
Along with photos of the birthday girl posing with flowers, eating treats from a food truck and video chatting with friends, Allison also shared a group photo with Kim.
Sitting at a table, Kim smiled softly as she went makeup-free, her hair down and a basic black top.
Alongside the photos, Allison wrote: It’s been a sweet week. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with me!
Many fans were surprised to see Kim’s laid-back and more natural appearance at the party, as KUWTKalum was known for her glamorous looks in the past.
While taking to the comments section, one person asked: Is Kim on the right?
Others said the TV personality looked “gorgeous” with her rare casual look.
