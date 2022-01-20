Durham legend, iconic fashion journalist Andr Leon Talley dies aged 73 :: WRAL.com

— Tributes are pouring in for Andr Leon Talley, the iconic fashion journalist, who died at the age of 73 on Tuesday.

He grew up and went to school in Durham and has spent the past five decades breaking barriers in the fashion industry across the world.

I never dreamed I would make it to Vogue, Talley said in an acceptance video last fall for the North Carolina Governors Award for Literature.

Hes considered a fashion force by many.

A black Vogue editor, a paradigm shifter who changes the world, a huge presence, physically spiritually, a loving creative genius, said Pierce Freelon, musician, author and former Durham councilor.

It is the heritage and it is a world heritage. For me, as someone who was born and raised here in Durham, it’s just a reflection of the brilliance that this humble southern community is capable of, Freelon said.

We produce some of the world’s greatest minds in fashion, music and art. It’s really humbling to have someone of his stature represent Bull City, he added.

Talley’s influence goes beyond catwalks and glossy pages.

His legacy is a testament to what could be accomplished when you have a dream and are willing to work towards achieving that dream. He was the first in many ways in the field of fashion, said William Logan, principal of Hillside High School.

Talley graduated from Hillside High School and NC Central. The icon has frequently visited his playground, continuing to leave an everlasting impact on those who aspire to follow his example.

Hell will be remembered for being a pioneer. Almost like a daredevil, defying the odds and ready to jump over there despite not knowing what’s on the other side, but just confident you’ll land, Logan said.

Talley was the first black man to become creative director of Vogues. He also served as fashion news director and editor, using his voice to encourage inclusion in the industry.

My cousin said men don’t become fashion editors, Talley said in the acceptance video.

He defied many obstacles. His interest in fashion was sparked as a child and his style dates back to going to church with his grandmother.

He then took a trip to Durham Library and discovered a Vogue magazine – and the rest is history.

You just pick up a book and it gives you great substance, Talley said.

To let our students know that anything is possible no matter your zip code, no matter what school you attend, no matter what your parents are, anything is possible if you are willing to work for it, Logan added.

The list of accomplishments is endless. From fashion adviser to the White House, to appearing on national television shows and contributing to major publications around the world.

He will always be remembered as a pioneer who paved the way.

A Durham legend. A beautiful bright light springs from the south. Thank you, Andre, for the lasting legacy you have left on the fashion world and on the city of Durham, said Freelon.

His cause of death has not been released at this time.