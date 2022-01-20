Easy Wins: Nobody Knows What He Was Supposed To Wear, So Dress Like A Seven-Year-Old | life and style





It’s 9:00 p.m. the day before your date with friends for a long-awaited date, and a tentative message pops up in the group chat: So, uh, what are we supposed to wear now? Two years spent mostly indoors killed the art of dressing. My style credentials since March 2020 have been hip teens on TikTok, who recently looked like they’ve come off the shelf of the underrated teen classic from 2000, whatever it takes, and the flannel shirt five-pack for men I put up for sale. Nobody knows what we’re supposed to wear. What we used to wear, as adults with professional jobs, is both uncomfortable with so many belts! Such narrow heels! and, at this point, not even cool. But before you go out to buy a whole new wardrobe of elastic-backed pants in some sort of classic bone to pair with an oversized blazer in an attempt at post-Covid office casual, consider this: don’t. Instead, try to dress in the clothes you really like. It doesn’t have to mean embarking on an introspective and often difficult process of figuring out your personal style, which can be a lot of fun if you love clothes and are ready to be. denied your proportions by a new york style consultant, but can also be very stressful. What if, after careful consideration, you discover that your personal style is deeply boring? Better not to risk it. The easiest way to figure out what clothes you actually like to wear is to think back to a time when you had the highest level of personal choice over your outfits versus your awareness of outside opinions. For me, it was around the age of seven. When I was seven, I wore elastic-sided jodhpur boots with every outfit at all times. I liked the stripes. I liked orange and acid green. I didn’t care if things flattered my body shape because I had no shape. Now, at 34, I have four different pairs of elastic sided boots and am considering buying a fifth. No one questioned whether this was appropriate. We are living through a traumatic event that shapes the world. We should be able to do this while wearing overalls if we wish. Old friends can do a double take when you show up for brunch by dressing you confidently like your seven-year-old. But then they will lean forward and ask: Is this what we wear now?

