Y/Project Men’s Collection Fall 2022





There was a lot to unpack in this Y/Project show. That must be why he stood in a spaceship-sized logistics thoroughfare on the northern outskirts of Paris that connects daily, all day, freight trains and trucks delivering goods in the city with 23 courier vehicle loading docks. The epic venue offered more than enough space for social distancing. And it made such a long track that by my watch it took a good four minutes for the models to go from one end to the other, as well as the propellers. Which suggests the first layer of packaging in this digging Glenn Martens mega-delivery. Among the models were two amateur moonlighters: Camille Bidault-Waddington and Olivier Theyskens. Theyskens said just before the show started: Glenn offered it to me. I know him and I love him. We work in the same neighborhood and we both come from Belgium. At that point, Theyskens started ripping stuffed animals off the shoulder of a nearby model, still the creator, then added, “I think Glenn appreciates the freedom of the characters. The packaging side of character was added by the presence of Jean Paul Gaultier. The room was so big we couldn’t be sure Gaultier wasn’t there in person he might even have been in one of two knit looks hidden by a balaclava near the endyet even though he was physically absent, he was certainly creative on the spot. Indeed, next week at couture, Martens will be moonlit as a single-season creative director for Jean Paul Gaultier. So on this ready-to-wear show, as Martens explained, he was paid in kind, up front: we took one of his most iconic prints and we interpreted it like Y/Project. It’s very layered, you have men’s prints and women’s prints and they go on top of each other. Another layer! The trompe l’oeil body prints and penis pants Martens was referring to, which will be part of the Y/Projects Gaultier ready-to-wear capsule, were certainly striking. They might just be a problem for Instagram’s nipple police, too. However, in the final analysis, when you removed everything else, they were just the last fig leaf protecting the creative modesty of what was arguably the finest Y/Project collection to date. Tulle over pantsuit. Plaid shirts, jeans, and shearlings that puckered and puckered in front of the body like beautiful fleshy, twisted orchids. An eye for male and female sexuality and in between, provocatively expressed but still clouded and muddled by intellectually complicated sleight of hand. There was a woman in a camel, bespoke, who looked like she had the best time of her life and reinvented Max Mara in the process. Surreal accessories, including lobster claw shoes, barely clicked into the watching consciousness. As techno slowly incorporated into Die Zauberfltes queen of the night, it was tempting to characterize Martens as a fashionable Papageno, playing his magic flute and cutting his magic costumes. There was a lot to unpack. Martens delivered.

