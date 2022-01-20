The fashion world mourns the death of Andr Leon Talley in a series of tributes





The news of André Leon Talley’s death shocked the world. Many celebrities and big names in the entertainment and fashion industry have taken to social media to mourn the death of an icon who has stood the test of time. Over the decades, Talley has made a name for himself as one of the world’s most renowned fashion journalists, notably for his positions at American vogue between the 1980s and 2013 as the publication’s chief information officer, creative director and editor. A man of greatness, Talley gathered friends in the industry and developed strong ties with design studios around the world, including Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Karl Lagerfeld, to name a few. Anna Wintour, the current editor-in-chief of vogue remembers Talley as a flamboyant pioneer who paved the way for so many in the industry today, “Andr’s loss is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically applauded every season and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries without ever forgetting where he started; those who knew fashion, and vogue, simply because of him; and, not to mention, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were constantly supported by each new discovery of Andrs, which he spoke aloud, and volublely no one could make people more excited than him by the details of fashion seemingly insignificant ones. Even his stream of colorful faxes and emails was a highly anticipated event, something we all looked forward to. However, it is the loss of André as a colleague and friend that I think of now; it is immeasurable. He was beautiful and erudite and mercurially wickedly funny too. As in many decades-long relationships, there were some tough times, but all I want to remember today, all I care about is the brilliant, compassionate man who was a friend generous and loving to me and my family for many, many years, and who we will all miss dearly. Some of Hollywood’s biggest personalities, including Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Derek Blasberg and many more, have expressed their grief for Talley and remembered the larger-than-life figure by telling stories and reminiscing about old times. Take a look at the tributes below. The elegant fashion giant has fallen. Emancipated from the troubles of this world. Land gently and safely my friend in the loving arms of Almighty God.

Rest in power and grace, Andre Leon Talley? pic.twitter.com/OPId0UNI7t Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 19, 2022 I am sad to learn of the death of André Leon Talleys. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 19, 2022 So sad to hear the news @OfficialALT ? You have brought so much drive and personality to the fashion world and there will never be someone like you! You’re a lifelong pioneering fashion legend, Rest In Peace? pic.twitter.com/8D1SrLQund ParisHilton.eth (ParisHilton) January 19, 2022

