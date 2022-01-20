Louis Vuitton internship Virgil Abloh swansong in Paris | Lifestyles





By THOMAS ADAMSON – AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) Louis Vuitton pulled out the stops Thursday to present the final collection of Virgil Abloh, the house’s first African-American designer who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer. The stage of a bedroom, staircase, trampoline and smoking chimney on the central Paris runway conjured up nostalgic images evoking Abloh’s childhood here. Similar themes defined his Louis Vuitton aesthetic since 2018. Here are some highlights of Thursday’s fall-winter 2022 shows. Life is so short you can’t wait even a day is one of Abloh’s quotes included in the show notes. It was typical of the epicureanism and optimism in this display and the overall life and art of the Illinois-born designer. The color-rich presentation in the Carreau du Temple in Le Marais was a fitting swansong. It began with model-acrobats bouncing off a trampoline onto a flight of stairs. People are also reading… Big peaked ears on Batman-like caps evoked a childhood obsession, as did oversized baseball headwear or graffiti-style prints. Loose peaked-shoulder suits, often long in proportion, defined much of the aesthetic which riffed on basketball attire and the street. Despite the nostalgia, the designs had a typically aggressive edge from the erstwhile collaborator of Kanye West. Garish sheeny purples, jelly bean blues and lots of acid color mixed with gold chains, thick collars and caps worn to the side. Prints and motifs gleamed in overpowering combinations. Abloh’s street-infused styles had marked a departure for the house from the more luxuriant styles of his predecessor, British designer Kim Jones. Now the big question is whether Vuitton will continue in Abloh’s vein, or change tack again. In a sign of Abloh’s popularity, Louis Vuitton is presenting the show twice on Thursday. RESTRICTIONS AT PARIS FASHION WEEK Paris Fashion Week celebrities, designers and editors face strict COVID-19 measures and are must provide proof of vaccination to enter shows. Under the latest guidance from Paris authorities, only seated, masked guests may attend, spaced at one-meter (3-foot) intervals, while fewer photographers than usual are allowed. On Sunday, the French government gave final approval to President Emmanuel Macrons plans for a vaccine pass, requiring everyone to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public venues. Functionality is at the heart of trendy Danish brand Rains. Designers Daniel Brix and Philip Lotko who met at Denmarks TEKO Design School, before founding the label in 2012 seem to have precipitation on the mind. The raincoat is effectively the brands piece de resistance. In Thursdays show the puffer coat was the main theme, used creatively to span rainy weather to interplanetary travel. Utility toggles and straps flap about on oversize looks. Lotko has described the brands mission as focusing on and elevating functional design. Anorak yellow was used with aplomb on several looks including a cross-over puffer shawl, which twinned the Asian style with the concept of an emergency heat blanket. It was one of many brilliant twists that served to cement the brand as an important voice in fashion forward mens designs. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

