Opening of the first clothing store in Los Angeles





Amazon is taking another step into the physical retail space. The tech giant announced Thursday that it is adding its first in-person clothing store dubbed “Amazon Style” to its lineup, joining its cashierless convenience stores, grocery stores and bookstores. The first clothing store, which will sell women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories, is set to open later this year at The Americana at Brand, a Los Angeles shopping complex in Glendale, Calif., Simoina Vasen said. Managing Director of Amazon Style, at USA TODAY. . We believe that our unique store design, cutting-edge technology and thoughtful organization will make it easier than ever for customers to have an inspiring, convenient, enjoyable and ultimately successful shopping experience,” said Vasen. Oscar Mayer bologna masks?:Oscar Mayer Bologna-inspired skincare mask is selling out on Amazon, but could be restocked Amazon offers:Daily Update: Here are today’s 10 best Amazon deals in January 2022 Last August, the Wall Street Journal was the first to report that Amazon was planning to open several large stores which were 30,000 square feet and similar to department stores, which are usually around 100,000 square feet. Neil Saunders, chief executive of research firm GlobalData, said other retailers should worry about Amazon’s new store because if successful, it would give the company “a presence in malls and places where traditional retailers have reigned supreme”. With its new venture, Amazon will test whether it can expand its customer base, further carve out a name for itself in fashion and learn more about shopper behavior, Saunders said in a statement. Like most things Amazon does, this is an experiment and may or may not roll out nationwide. Amazon app key for shopping at Amazon Style Vasen called the 30,000 square foot store a completely redesigned shopping experience “and said customers will notice a few differences when they walk through the front door. The store displays one of each item “so we took all the size and color variations and put them in our back room,” Vasen said. “It allows us to offer more choice without forcing customers to sift through shelves to find the right color, size and fit.” This allows the store to carry more styles, she said, adding that there is also a physical lookbook of styles curated by top influencers. As shoppers walk through the store, they use the Amazon shopping app to scan the anitems QR code and can add the item to a physical dressing room to try it on or directly to the pickup counter, said Vasen. When the fitting room is ready, shoppers get a notification on the app and the app is then the key to open the dressing room. Shoppers can request additional items from a dressing room touchscreen which are then placed in the room’s closet. “It’s like a magic closet with a seemingly endless selection,” Vasen said. For shoppers who decide not to make a purchase during the in-store shopping journey, they will be able to see what they tried later. Government COVID tests:The free COVID test kits website officially launched on Wednesday. How to order free home tests. Save better, spend better:Money tips and tricks delivered straight to your inbox. register here Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.For shopping news, tips and offers, join us onour Facebook group Shopping Ninjas.

