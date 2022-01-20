Tyler, the Creator Soundtracks Louis Vuitton Mens F/W Show by Virgil Abloh





Louis Vuitton presented its Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s collection by Virgil Abloh in Paris on Thursday, supplemented by a Tyler the Creator soundtrack. The show, available to stream in its entirety above via LV’s YouTube (as well as to LV’s site), comes days after the announcement of a temporary residence in SoHo honoring Abloh’s vast legacy. Ahead of the live stream kicking off on Thursday, Louis Vuitton shared a prelude to the show at the Carreau du Temple with a collection designed by Abloh, who died last November at the age of 41. Tyler responded to a fan’s request on Twitter about his involvement in the show’s music, offering a quick “bingo” when asked if he composed the soundtrack. Later, Tyler said he felt “blessed”, as he was on instagram he shared a Stories update shouting out the fellow musicians who helped him bring that vision to Paris. “Love you all,” he wrote, sharing a photo from the show’s string section, including players of the God! Orchestra. “Is the music for [Louis Vuitton] show with GENIUS minds. Image via Instagram/@feliciathegoat The show itself, per LV, is intended to serve as a consolidation of the “themes and messages” found in Abloh’s eight-season arc to the French. luxury lodge. In November, Tyler shared a note on Instagram in which he remembered Virgil Abloh as being a “cheerleader” to himself and other artists. “I will keep pushing and trying things while leaving the door open,” T said at the time. “He’s going to shake those pom poms. we’ll keep this on loop. safe travels. More recently, Tyler recalled that same support during a video interview with fast business focused on its own Golf le Fleur range. “I wanted him here so badly to see like, ‘Hey, look what I did,'” the Call me if you get lost says the artist. “Because I wanted him to just say ‘Fire’. And I wanted him to know that.

