Woman lost 111 pounds after desperate to fit into wedding dress

A woman who was inspired to transform her physique after struggling to find a wedding dress that fit her has unveiled her incredible transformation after losing 110 pounds.

Meredith Hutson, 26, from Texas, was devastated after trying on wedding dresses after her engagement and found they didn’t close because of her weight.

The hairstylist – who weighed 256 pounds at her heaviest – set to work losing weight in August 2019 with just over a year to go before her marriage to current husband Steven Hutson, 25, and now weighs 145 pounds.

She used to eat donuts for lunch before eating fast food all day, but now her diet is high in lean protein.

On her wedding day in November 2020, Meredith had lost 49 pounds and fit into her wedding dress, but she didn’t stop there as she continued to lose another 56 pounds and dropped eight dress sizes.

Now working as a fitness trainer, Meredith went from a dress size of 22 to a dress size of six in the space of two years.

Meredith said: “I’ve been overweight all my life and no matter what fad diet I tried I lost a bit and then after a few months I gave up and gave up. everything recovered, plus an extra.”

“When I was 24 I was facing serious health issues and I was concerned about my overall health and my future considering my weight so everyday I suffered from headaches, rashes, nausea and the doctors could never find anything other than a thyroid problem. ‘

“One day I realized that my health had reached this low point because of my weight and that’s when I made the decision to start my weight loss journey.”

After experiencing a host of health issues she attributed to her weight, Meredith decided to focus on her overall health and her future.

Before she lost weight, Meredith suffered from headaches, rashes, nausea, and doctors could never find anything other than a thyroid problem.

“After I got engaged, marriage motivated me to lose weight because when I was shopping I had trouble adjusting to dresses or zipping up in several stores.”

“It was really disheartening, but on my wedding day I felt beautiful and even though I hadn’t reached my goal weight, I was so proud of what I had achieved.”

“My husband has been so supportive of me on this journey and he’s always encouraged me to stay on track.”

Meredith started losing weight by joining a gym in August 2019 and changing her eating habits.

The fitness fanatic went from 256lbs to 145lbs in just two years and is now helping others do the same.

Previously a dress size 3XL and bra size DDD (pictured), Meredith trained six days a week to cut down to a dress size 6 and bra size B

Meredith and Steven together before her weight loss. Stevencooks for the couple every day and has taught Meredith valuable nutrition tips as she prepares her own meals

On her wedding day in November 2020, Meredith had lost 49 pounds, fitted into her wedding dress and felt ‘beautiful’

Now that she’s surpassed her original weight goal, Meredith plans to continue losing weight before focusing her efforts on building muscle.

She added: “In just over two years I lost all that weight while gaining muscle mass just by counting my macros and eating with the correct calorie deficit as well as weight training six days per week.

When she started losing weight, Meredith posted her progress on social media and found that the support of others pushed her to work harder and share how others could do the same. Pictured after the weight loss

‘My sizes have completely changed; I went from a 3XL to a small in clothes and my bra size went from a DDD to a B.’

“I started posting on social media when I started losing weight and the support I was getting from others was amazing, so I pushed even harder and shared more to show others what it could do. be done.”

“I then started giving advice to others at that time, and then I found a real passion for helping others.”

“My husband cooks for us every day and at the start of my trip he was working away from home spending his days teaching me all about nutrition so I could cook the right food for myself when he was away. .”

“I’m still transforming my body and I’m still currently in a calorie deficit.”

“Although I’ve exceeded my goal, my plan is to stay in deficit a little longer to target some stubborn areas, then in a few months I’ll do a little bulk to strictly gain muscle mass.”

THE MEREDITH DIET BEFORE Breakfast: Donuts Breakfast: fast food Snacks: Hot Cheetos, Easy Mac (Mac & Cheese) and Candy Having dinner: Fast food or microwaveable meal