Five takeaways from the Louis Vuittons Angelic Mens Show





Today’s Louis Vuitton show was a mournful but uplifting celebration of the spirituality and spirit of Virgil Abloh. stylistic heritage

Despite the passing of Virgil Ablohs in November last year, the spirit of late American designers could be fully felt during today’s Louis Vuittons Fall/Winter 2022 men’s show. Shown in the huge, airy space of La Carreau du Temple in Paris, the collection was a poetic, mournful ode that included dancing, a live orchestra (courtesy of Tyler, the designer) and plenty of angelic looks. all white. Here, ahead of Alexander Furys Collections Digest, we give you five takeaways from the spectacular show of the transcendent set with cheerful overtones. 1. The imagined decor of a Louis Vuitton Dream House During Ablohs’ tenure at Louis Vuitton, wildly fantastical backdrops for his shows have become the norm, from a sprawling rainbow runway at his very first show to the imagination of a veritable paradise. on Earth for A/W20. The setting for his Swansong collection was rightly imaginative: a Louis Vuitton dream house staged in the middle of the huge and airy Carreau du Temple in Paris. The structure was a half-buried white building with a bed, a staircase, and a smoking chimney, from which dancers jumped out and around at the start of performances. Opposite stood a huge dining room table, where a full orchestra sat and played. 2. Tyler, the creator composed the soundtrack It’s no secret that one of Virgil Abloh’s lifelong passions was music. The emotional score that accompanied her latest collection was composed by a friend of hers, Tyler, the creator. Performed by a large orchestra, the memorable score swelled to close with Tylers’ 2017 song See you next time, with vocals by Kali Uchis. The meditative lyrics And I don’t know if I’ll see you again took on new meaning in the context of Abloh’s passing. Sometimes part of us sharing our crazy ideas is getting our peers’ approval to keep pushing, but Virgil has ALWAYS been a cheerleader, Tyler wrote on instagram in November following news of Abloh’s death. For everyone. 3. It was more like a performance than a show The collection reflects everything Abloh created over his eight seasons at home, and in the spirit of the late designers’ out-of-the-box approach, the show felt much more like performance and immersion. in Abloh’s dream. world than a typical parade. With nearly equal numbers of dancers and models, the actors interacted with the set throughout: dancers bounced on trampolines built into the floor as models moved around the dream house in groups of twos and threes. . 4. The collection had gloomy and angelic elements Interspersed in the show’s most kaleidoscopic elements, the models walked in a series of dark all-white ensembles; wispy lace angel wings peeked out from the backs of jackets, LV-monogrammed veils were draped over white snapbacks, and floor-length fishnet skirts flowed beneath sharp blazers. Although black was the de facto color of funeral clothes, Louis Vuitton had opted for something more uplifting. The spirit of Ablohs, they seemed to say, was present on the track. 5. But deep down, it was a joyful affair During his time at Louis Vuitton, Abloh became known for his oversized silhouettes and pungent garments in pink, purple and blue. These iconic elements reappeared on the A/W22 catwalk in a self-referential fashion, alongside playful hats paired with formal suits and flamboyant head-to-toe floral looks. Abloh’s high-low philosophy was still present, while the looks themselves became more and more ostentatious with each model that hit the catwalk. At the end of the show, the cast reunited with members of the LV design team to applaud the orchestral finale with the crowd, a poignant and powerful end to a pioneering fashion era of the late, beloved Virgil Abloh.

