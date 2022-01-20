Woman loses huge 7th after being devastated when wedding dress didn’t suit her

Woman Loses Seven Stones Trying To Find A Wedding Dress That Fits Her

Meredith Hutson, 26, was devastated after trying on wedding dresses after her engagement and found they didn't close because of her weight

A woman has lost seven stones after finding love and desperate to find a wedding dress that fits her.

Meredith Hutson, 26, was devastated after trying on wedding dresses after her engagement and found they didn’t close because of her weight.

Meredith – who weighed 18th 3lbs at her heaviest – set to work losing weight in August 2019 with just over a year to go before her wedding to current husband Steven Hutson, 25, and now weighs 10th 4 lbs.

On her wedding day in November 2020, Meredith had lost 3 pounds and fit into her wedding dress, but she didn’t stop there as she continued to lose four more stones and dropped eight dress sizes.

Meredith from Texas, USA said: “I’ve been overweight all my life and no matter what fad diet I tried I lost a bit and then after a few months I I gave up and got everything back, plus an extra.

“When I was 24 I was facing serious health issues and I was concerned about my overall health and my future given my weight, so every day I suffered from headaches, rashes nausea, and the doctors could never find anything other than a thyroid problem.

“One day I realized that my health had reached this low point because of my weight and that’s when I made the decision to start my weight loss journey.

“It was really disheartening, but on my wedding day I felt beautiful and even though I hadn’t reached my goal weight, I was so proud of what I had achieved.

“My husband has been so supportive of me on this journey and he’s always encouraged me to stay on track.”

Meredith started losing weight by joining a gym in August 2019 and changing her eating habits.

The fitness fanatic went from 18lbs 3lbs to 10lbs 4lbs in just two years and is now helping others do the same.

She added: “In just over two years I lost all that weight while gaining muscle mass by just counting my macros and eating with the correct calorie deficit as well as weight training six days per week.

“My sizes have completely changed; I went from a 3XL to a small in clothes and my bra size went from a DDD to a B.

“I then started giving advice to others at that time, and then I found a real passion for helping others.

“My husband cooks for us every day and at the start of my trip he was working away from home spending his days teaching me all about nutrition so I could cook the right food for myself when he was away. .

“I’m still transforming my body and I’m still currently in a calorie deficit.

“Although I’ve exceeded my goal, my plan is to stay in deficit a little longer to target some stubborn areas, then in a few months I’ll do a little bulk to strictly gain muscle mass.”

SPEED BEFORE :

Breakfast – Donuts

Lunch – Takeaway

Dinner – Takeout or Microwave

Snacks – Chips, Pasta and Sweets

DIET NOW:

Breakfast – Egg whites, turkey bacon, and English muffins or protein pancakes

Lunch – Chicken Salad Sandwich

Dinner – Grilled Chicken with Black Beans or Potatoes with Vegetables

Snacks – Beef jerky, yogurt, protein shakes and protein bars