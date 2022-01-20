The best men’s clothes to buy with that gift card your aunt gave you





When the search engine whistles here at GQ HQ informed us that there were discussions online regarding the best menswear at Target, we were a little, well, skeptical. Target? Eh. Are you sure? We should have known better. You won’t amass a scary, devoted clientele or earn an endearing nickname without doing a lot of things right. It turns out that at Tar-zhay, menswear is one of them. If you’re looking for a big drip on a budget, Target isn’t exactly a teeming utopia, but it’s not a desolate wasteland either. Are the clothes on offer at the big-box retailer surprisingly decent? Good, even. Not a ringing endorsement, of course, but miles ahead of what we expected. (Mea culpa, Target.) Squint just like that, and there’s a ton of quality basics to be found, from top brands like Dickies, Levis, and Reebok. It wouldn’t be our first stop if we’re looking to splash out on some weird outerwear or ante-up accessories, but if you’re on the hunt for a quick dopamine hitor in dire need of fresh undies , he’s surprisingly well-equipped to handle the job. Below, you’ll find all of the best menswear at Target right now, whether you’re looking to stock up on t-shirts by the dozen or score some seriously slick running gear. All we ask in return is that you put aside your skepticism for a moment and journey with us into the unknown. We’ve won that much, haven’t we? “ Cowboy Wrangler, the stalwarts of western wear responsible for Weeknd’s recent ’70s-inspired turn, has no shortage of denim options. Come for the house’s specialty bootcut jeans, stay for the incredibly hardwearing indigo jacket. Wrangler straight fit jeans Wrangler slim fit bootcut jeans Reebok Founded in Britain, based in Boston and acquired by German company Adidas in the mid-2000s, Reebok is an international brand through and through, with designs that reflect its deep roots. Target stocks a surprisingly large selection of the brand’s best activewear, from sleek tank tops to tough hoodies. Reebok Les Mills Short Sleeve Tee Reebok Running Speedwick Tank Top Reebok Lightweight Training Shorts Reebok Classics Vector Sherpa Hoodie Levi’s The brand that put blue jeans on the map now makes more than just denim. Stick to the OG 501s if you’re a purist, or prepare for another Valentine’s Day alone (sorry, mate) by opting for a super-soft fleece to keep you company. Levi’s 511 slim jeans Original Levis 501 straight fit jeans Levi’s Crew Neck Sweatshirt Hanes Hanes has a century-old history of underwear expertise, enjoying the kind of extended relevance that lesser brands struggle to come close to. The company has since expanded into other categories, but underwear remains the crown jewel of the empire. (Don’t sleep on the brand’s undershirts, either.) Hanes Soft & Cozy Crew Neck Tees (10 Pack) Hanes Soft Comfort Boxer (Pack of 10) Hanes Soft Comfort Tank Tops (10 Pack) Hanes Premium Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt fruit of the loom Like their Hanes counterparts, Fruit of the Loom products are best purchased in bulk. It’s not because they won’t last, it’s because once you start buying from them, you won’t want to buy from anyone else. Fruit of the Loom Crew Shirts (5 Pack) Fruit of the Loom Tees (5 pack) Fruit of the Loom Coolzone Boxer Shorts (5 Pack) Fruit of the Loom Stretchy Microfiber Cozy Boxer (4 Pack) Dickies Adored by downtown skater types and the hard hat crowd, Dickies is a venerable institution of workwear, everyday wear first and last name. If you’re new to what the brand has to offer, start with its legendary work pants and work your way up. Its lightly padded Eisenhower jacket is just the layer you’ll need when the weather turns sour. Dickies long sleeve work shirt Dickies straight fit work pant Dickies unlined “Eisenhower” jacket Dickies Workhorse Relaxed Fit Jeans Asics Asics is loved by the world’s most elite runners for a reason: the brand’s gear delivers unrivaled performance without compromising comfort or durability. Target stocks plenty of options to help you smash all the fitness-related resolutions on your list, no matter how grueling those morning runs get. Asics PR Lyte Running Tank Top Asics Performance Fleece Running Jogger asics run lite show tights

