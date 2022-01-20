Seven bag trends that will be everywhere in 2022





Unlike ready-to-wear, jewelry and shoes, bag trends tend to be a bit more fleeting. (Jacquemus’ SS18 mini bag was everywhere until it wasn’t, pillow bags nearly defined 2019, and 2020’s extreme logomania finally gave way to restraint.) Sure, he There are myriad classic exceptions to the rule, like Chanel’s iconic 11.12 bag, the Christian Dior Lady Dior Bag, or the ever-popular Birkin. But the biggest bag trends of 2022 distinguish between the archival of the moment and the archival timeless, says Libby Page, Net-a-Porter’s Market Editor. “Historic brands continue to perform well,” she says, “customers have shifted to more luxury-oriented purchases over the past couple of years or so.” Other handbag trends Page says to watch include a turn to craftsmanship with JW Anderson’s knitted woven shopper, Chloe’s macrame and other woven tote bags that can carry everything and more, plus a much-loved color blast with neon colorways thanks to Bottega Veneta’s now-iconic signature, Bottega Green. Stylist Rachael Wang, a strong advocate of ethical fashion, says the biggest bag trend of the year has nothing to do with its silhouette or color. Instead, it focuses on advancing materials. “I think we’re going to see increased interest in alternative leather handbags that have a reduced environmental impact,” Wang said, citing Stella McCartney’s Frayme bag, which is made from mushroom leather made from mycelium which she says “will have a ripple effect.” on the industry. Ahead, check out the best handbag trends of 2022 and shop our favorite styles.

1 Bag trends 2022: Craft Show “SS22 is all about the new woven bag,” says Page, who calls it “the ultimate summer buy.” The trend was started in part by Cult Gaia’s Jasmin Larian Hekmat, who has helped popularize the rattan basket bag over the past seasons. But for 2022, Page particularly likes “JW Anderson’s knitted woven shopper, Chloé’s incredible macrame bags, or Loewe’s Mermaid bag introduced for Pre-Fall 22, which is made of recycled bottles from the ocean.” 4 Wooden C woven leather shoulder bag 5 Bag trends 2022: light and shiny “We’re all excited about SS22’s bright and bold colors, which are featured across all categories, including bags, where we’ve seen sales of green bags increase by 151%,” says Page. She cites Bottega Veneta’s lime green bag as part of the thank you for the uptrend. Other bright hues that will be everywhere in 2022 include periwinkle and pink. 6 The Pouch Textured Pouch 8 Hourglass Crossbody Leather Shoulder Bag 9 Bag trends 2022: sustainability first “I think we’re going to see increased interest in alternative leather handbags that have a reduced environmental impact,” says Wang. Stella McCartney’s mushroom leather bags have become a vegan alternative, and brands like Santos, which “makes cactus leather bags, and Junes, which incorporates plastic waste into cute biodegradable mesh bags,” are proving that sustainability is more than just a trend, she continues. ten Vegetarian Leather Frayme Bag 12 Vegan Leather Scrunch Bag 13 Bag trends 2022: the revival of vintage Now that we’re on the other side of logomania, some luxury brands are returning to their iconic roots, Page says. “Gucci took their vintage archive designs and recreated them in new ways. We love how they reworked the Jackie bag and can’t wait to launch the Gancio for Pre-Fall 2022, which has a lovely vintage feel.Page also gives a nod to Saint Laurent, who “also taps into its vintage archives and brings back key styles in exciting new modern iterations.” 14 Chain Wallet Jackie 1961 15 The 5 to 7 Leather Hobo 16 Mini leather-trimmed canvas cross-body bag 17 Bag trends 2022: Crescent moon Despite the name, not all crescent moon bags are the exact shape: instead, look for a hobo-like silhouette that collapses in the middle for a modern take on ’90s style. 18 Orion leather shoulder bag 19 Mini Sasha leather shoulder bag 21 Bag trends 2022: Supersize Me If you thought the idea of ​​carrying a tote would stick around in 2003, think again: “Woven shopping bags, basket bags and oversized totes like The Row, Proenza Schouler White Label and Loewe’s XL Flamenco bag are all in fashion, with people again looking for practicality in their handbags,” says Page. 22 Gingham Morris XL Tote Bag 23 Park 3 Medium Leather Tote 24 Napa Bow XL Flamenco Tote Bag 25 Bag trends 2022: heavy metal hardware There has been no shortage of handbags adorned with metal chains in recent seasons, but this year they are everywhere. Brands like Sonya Lee, Kara, and Blumarine have embraced bold chunky hardware, mostly in silver colorways. 26 Arctic Blue Mini Kesme 27 Small cut-out leather shoulder bag 28 Holly Small Leather Shoulder Bag This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

