Hilary Duff has a wardrobe malfunction ahead of her TV appearance





A little zipper snafu ain’t got nothing on Hilary Duf. The 34-year-old actress casually brushed off her wardrobe malfunction ahead of her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. the how i met your father The star took to Instagram Stories just before her interview on Tuesday, January 18 to show off her super chic outfit. While she looked effortlessly cool and perfectly primed from the front, her back was another story. I’m going to be on Seth Meyers, Duff said as she stepped out of her bedroom in an ENZA COSTA polka-dot sheer mesh top and fringed midi skirt from The Attico. While her outfit looked like a 10 out of 10, leave it at Lizzie McGuire alum to keep things blunt. I don’t even have to zip my dress, she joked in the next slide, showing her undone zipper. Thanks to the virtual setup of the shows, Meyers was no wiser than Duff prioritized her comfort over tailoring. Let me say this: you haven’t aged a day, the 48-year-old talk show host said. The actress replied: I had a lot of hair and makeup to help with that, but it definitely does. To get glamorous, Duff enlisted the help of a pretty stellar team. She worked with a makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan and hairdresser Nikki Lee of Salon 901. The end result was gorgeous soft smoky eye makeup and a deep side part with beachy waves. Duffs long locks are due to some serious extensions she had installed earlier this month. Glam with the best it’s been so much fun doing the press for HIMYF my heart is full and it feels so good to be out there in the world again promoting something I’m so proud of with that mane giant, she joked showing her impressive thumbs. With a few extra braids to play with, the star served up a handful of gorgeous looks in the past week. From loose locks and beachy waves to Old Hollywood glamour, Duff rocked just about every style under the sun. And the same can be said for her fashion. The Disney Channel star, who works with stylist Elkin, took a mini train for her press tour. She stunned in a blue and pastel pink Rhode mini dress as well as an Alessandra Rich gingham number that was styled with opaque tights and pumps. Hear Hollywood’s top stars share their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



