Virgil Abloh’s latest collection for Louis Vuitton’s Paris debut | Louis Vuitton

If Parisian fashion week can be accompanied by festive audacity, the long-awaited Louis Vuitton fall-winter 2022 show, the last of its late artistic director, Virgil Abloh, who died in November, was delivered with particular serenity. A revamped 19th century industrial building once entered, gave way to a majestic sky blue decor that recalled the celestial quality of Abloh’s work. Aptly named the Louis Dreamhouse, the space had been described by Abloh (according to the show’s encyclopedic notes), as a spark of imagination that turns into an eternal flame. The collection presented itself as a coming-of-age story, following, as the show’s notes emphasize, the ideology of childhood, seeing the world through the intact eyes of a child, immersed in a design dreamlike sound designed by Tyler, the creator with arrangements by Arthur Verocai and interpreted by the Chineke! Orchestra. Abloh played with the Louis Vuitton monogram, questioning the place of the logo in society. Photography: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters The show alternated models and dancers, mixing fashion shows and performances. A meeting of artefacts and archetypes, the clothes re-encoded the wardrobes that had become the epitome of Abloh’s creative vision. Couture, sportswear, skirts, hacked as only he knew how: this included cartoon characters emerging on sweaters and hoodies, as well as graphics playing with the Louis Vuitton monogram, visibly questioning the place of the logo in the company. The show made the most of the male costume, which appeared with extra wide shoulders, as if to question the superhuman and posthuman quality of the body; it was recomposed and revisited in a tapestry that skilfully blended two contrasting tableaux, Gustave Courbets The Painters Studio, from 1855, and Giorgio de Chiricos Souvenir from Italy from 1914. This, and the occasional cherub wings on a handful of backs of models. Reflecting on questions of originality, provenance, reference and self-reference, Abloh also included a variety of dresses, long ones with pleats and tulle, and even a bridal model, thus implicitly questioning the idea of ​​gender while emphasizing how deeply rooted our binary view of matter is in Western culture, adding historically fluid caftans and djellabas to it. When it comes to accessories, Abloh’s knack for masculine it-bags has manifested itself in a variety of designs, including climbing bags and rubberized crocodile bags, some filled with leather cut-out flowers and embellishments. others adorned with sequins. Overall, they provided a kind of apotheosis of the main leitmotifs of his previous work: mainly the hacking of male stereotypes and deconstructed clichés. All summed up in some of his most memorable quotes: I’m not made for a podium, but I design a podium that ushers in systemic change, he once said. Mission accomplished.

