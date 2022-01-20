Working from home, do you actually dress after your shower?

Issues of vaccines, warrants, masks, and back to work circle around like ponies with flared nostrils on a carousel. From school boards to airliner aisles, the nation seems pretty grumpy.

Yet, judging by the “pulsed” survey the President’s Management Council just met, federal employees aren’t too concerned about their jobs and professional lives. The challenge for powers that be, like Pam Coleman, the White House point person on performance and personnel, is to find insight into the scores that hovered around the neutral mark. At first glance, this survey does not seem to reveal anything surprising.

The poll asked a series of 10 statements, and you had to say whether you agreed or disagreed on a scale of 1 to 5. Basically, average responses came back, “I guess so.”

For example, the strongest response came from the statement: “I am confident that my supervisor will help me navigate the reintegration transition.” This garnered an average of 4, or “mostly agree”. The EPA obtained the best score, 4.3; Veterans Affairs the worst, 3.7 still comfortably above neutral. Learning anything from scores like this will require looking at the distribution of responses on the scale and then finding out why people who disagreed felt that way.

I thought a lot about the first statement: “I feel exhausted in the morning from the thought of another day of work.”

If the sleepy-eyed feds want to rip the cord off the clock radio, turn around, and put it in a bag, you can’t tell how they reacted to that statement. The average response was 3 neutral. The highest level of agreement came from the Social Security Administration, but people there responded with a 3.3, they slightly agree. The lowest level of agreement came from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Departments of Transportation, Commerce and Housing, and Urban Development, and the General Services Administration, all of which scored an average of 2. 7.

Everyone feels that from time to time. A busy schedule of meetings will. Or an imminent visit from the Inspector General. But an “agree” answer doesn’t necessarily mean that you hate your job.

This neutral response is all the more remarkable given the mammoth workloads some agencies have had in the wake of the pandemic. Specifically, as a result of programs initiated by the government and funded by Congress due to the pandemic. Case in point: I interviewed Diana Espinosa, Presidential Rank Award winner and senior executive at the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). She led the task force to distribute $178 billion to support healthcare professionals and the places where they work.

I asked if it required long hours at first. Espinosa replied, “Of course it is. It was like, I don’t know, conference calls from eight in the morning to nine at night. But I guess, in a way, people couldn’t do anything but work, right? So incredibly demanding, exhausting. But she didn’t say it bitterly. I understood that she found it exhilarating, knowing perhaps that it would not last indefinitely.

Espinosa also told me this story: “I had a staff person who told me that she got out of the shower one morning, got a phone call and didn’t come never out of the towel all day. Just very demanding.

I would say yes. Can’t you just imagine it?

Another flash investigative statement posed this idea: “I have the support I need to do my job well.” Here, you might say, there is something the leadership needs to dig deeper into. The average response was 3.7, just below “rather agree”. The NSF and the Small Business Administration have done better, reaching that “somewhat of agreement” with 4.1s. Homeland Security did the worst, at 3.4, near neutral. It’s barely a resounding yes.

In general, however, the survey results show the problem with averages on a 5-point scale. A survey expert told me years ago, use a four-point scale. That way people have to choose good or bad, they can’t settle for a 3 out of 5.

If an agency’s average is “meh” or “mostly agree,” it’s hard to tell whether all responses clustered around the middle of the scatterplot or whether they clustered around the extremes. If everyone is indifferent, that’s a problem. Whether everyone likes it or hates it is another. Averages can mask reality.

And that’s what happened with the impulse survey. You know the fable of averages: if one foot is encased in dry ice and the other immersed in boiling oil, on average, you feel great. This is what well-meaning people in the White House and the Office of Personnel Management need to understand.

In the meantime, I keep coming back to the HRSA employee wearing a towel. I guess she didn’t have any video meetings that day, or recorded on camera. Now, if you’re in a Zoom meeting and someone stays a little black rectangle, you’ll know why.

