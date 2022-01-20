5 menswear trends that will be everywhere in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Let me set the scene: you’re at Zara, you need to find a killer outfit and you have little time to shop. You enter with hope, but then things take an unfortunate turn. The lighting in the locker room is bad, your options get progressively worse the more you try them on and let’s be honest, you’re sweating anyway. This is a very common buying scenario for me and I would often walk away feeling defeated until I discovered the ultimate styling trick. Inspiration is usually just an escalator ride to the men’s section, where trends look fresh and blazers are perfectly oversized. With my newfound love for menswear shopping in mind, I took the liberty of rounding up the Men’s fashion trends 2022 that practically anybody can wear.

It’s 2022, so the idea of ​​gendering the ups and downs is definitely behind us. Fashion trends in general can be worn by who likes what. Women’s trends tend to focus on specific pieces like opera gloves, feather trim or corsets, and the specificity behind these trends gives them clear parameters if you want to replicate the mood, but often leaves little room for personal style preferences.

On the other hand, menswear trends usually follow larger themes and are therefore widely accessible with room for personal interpretation. For example, there is so many ways to incorporate the strong structured shoulders Prada showcased on the Fall/Winter 2022 runway. The same can be said for the dynamic red shades favored by Etro and Bianca Saunders, or the puffy outerwear of DSquared2 and Gall.

These male trends are going to be all over in 2022 and are sure to renew your wardrobe for the rest of the season. Read on for the top five looks you’ll want to plan all of your future outfits for.

Etro; Bianca Saunders/iMaxTree.

Fashion 2022 is all about standing out, so it’s no surprise that bright colors feature heavily in collections. Formal menswear typically conjures up images of a navy suit or black trench coat, but brands like Etro and Bianca Saunders take a searing approach.

Despite being such an intense color, red goes with just about all and can easily replace all the basic neutrals in your wardrobe. Start by finding a bright red layering piece like a blazer, jacket or sweater and see how many times you can incorporate it into your outfit to make it stand out. Think of it as adding a little ~spice~ to your look.

Ernest W. Baker; Louis Vuitton/iMaxTree.

If you’ve had trouble taking your robe off, I just wear it for lounging around the house, especially in the cold winter months, you’ll love a robe style jacket. Like a bathrobe, these jackets tie around the waist and the hem usually falls just below the knee. A fur or leather version of the jacket will keep you warm for the next few months, and I predict we’ll see lightweight suede and canvas styles everywhere come spring.

Etro / iMaxTree.

If you’ve watched Season 25 of The Bachelor, you’re probably aware that bachelor Matt James wore a turtleneck on almost every date. So he should get some credit for the turtleneck trend dominating menswear. Matt made a smart fashion choice because turtlenecks look great on everyone and can be layered under any jacket.

Designers like Etro have put printed, colorful and cropped turtlenecks in one show, which means that as long as you wear any kind of turtleneck, you really can’t mess this trend up.

Prada/iMaxTree.

A dramatic structured shoulder instantly adds power to your figure and is the best shape to wear when you need a little bit of confidence. Prada’s menswear show featured strong-shouldered jackets, sweaters and even jumpsuits in a variety of materials and hues.

A strong shoulder can make something simple like a soft knit look instantly lifted. It’s also a relatively easy DIY trend. Consider adding your own shoulder pads to an oversized blazer (you can easily find a vintage one) and live your Prada dreams.

Dsquared2; Gall/iMaxTree.

The functional down jacket has been all over the past two winters, and according to the men’s runways, we can expect to see even more puffy outerwear this year. The quilted material is gaining popularity with the emergence of Gorpcore, an aesthetic based on outdoor functionality and athleticism.

Gorpcore can easily be tied to hiking gear, but designers like DSquared2 and Gall have taken it to new heights with baggy pants, decorative sleeves, and even climbing harnesses as accessories. An easy way to follow this trend is to pair a quilted winter jacket with your most functional hiking boots.

