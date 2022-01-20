Nike, adidas, Fila, Asics bring summer fashion vibes to Melbourne

The designers of the tennis collections for Melbourne have always been inspired by the Australian sun, beaches and nature. This year is no different, along with an abundance of vibrant, pastel shades of red, orange, pink and purple that resonate perfectly with the energy of the first Grand Slam event of the season. Marija Zivlak from Women’s Tennis Blog will guide us through the latest garments.

Nike Melbourne Collection is all about asymmetry. Shapes, accents, pleats, mesh inserts nothing is symmetrical.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina made these entertaining TikTok transition videos to showcase all the apparel the new Nike collection has to offer, including the Nike Court Spring Dress, Nike Court Spring Tank and Nike Court Skir Springyou.

Adidas was inspired by the colors of the Great Barrier Reef. Striking coral reds merge with sky blues to bring the beauty of the natural treasure to the tennis courts of Melbourne Park. For those who prefer calmer tones, the new collection also offers garments in a fuzzy print in brown and beige.

Players will mix and match the adidas Melbourne Y-Tank, featuring a soft Y-shaped elastic strap and a minimum of 40% recycled material, the adidas Melbourne Match Tank Top, a sleeveless design that gives more coverage, and the adidas Melbourne Match Skirt which perfectly complements the tops.

This promotional photo shows Garby Muguruza in a new adidas racerback dress that features asymmetrical skirt pleats and a waist-defining elastic waistband.

In an effort to reduce plastic pollution in the oceans and bring eco-innovative solutions to the table, adidas tennis apparel once again includes Parley Ocean Plastic, while maintaining the high-performance quality professional athletes expect. As you know, the company’s mission is to completely eliminate the use of virgin polyester by 2024.

Fila is delivering two collections to the Australian Open 2022. One featuring a navy and white geometric print and the other bringing a splash of color to the courts with alluring coral and fuchsia tones.

World No. 1 Ashley Barty will launch the Foul Line collection, which combines classic Fila navy blue with crisp white in a unique print called Fiji. This promotional photo shows the Australian in the Fila Foul Line Raceback Tank Top, which features a self-fabric bra, mesh inserts and princess seams at the back. The photo also shows the Fila Foul Line 13.5 Skirt, which includes a contrasting white belt and ball shorts.

The Bartys shoes of choice will be these Axile 2 under tension women’s tennis shoe in flame scarlet with navy and white accents.

Lines Shelby Rogers will feature an eye-catching yet inviting color palette of warm coral, festive fuschia and white from the Baseline collection. The range offers a variety of tops and skorts that can be combined to create distinguished looks.

The centerpiece of the collections is the basic dress, unique for its deep V backrest. For the photo shoot, Rogers chose to feature the Fila Baseline Racerback Tank Top, with slimming contrast side panels and a white Baseline 14 Short.

The tennis shoe that will complete Rogers’ look is the warm coral/festive fuchsia/white version of the Axile 2 under tension.

The Asics Australian Open kit offers classic sporty style in a soft watercolor print. The palette is lilac, light blue and neon yellow. New Asics tennis shoes and accessories are color matched.

Just like adidas, Asics emphasizes durability. They are particularly proud that this latest collection is made from 100% recycled materials.

Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia should wear a colorful V-neck tank top with rounded side slits and a classic white skort, or its printed alternative. On her Instagram, Garcia also showed off a beautiful light blue pleated dress with lilac contrasts and a matching zip-up jacket for the warm-up.

Once again, Melbourne fashion delivers those summer vibes we all love. Let’s wait to see all the outfits in action and decide which are our favorites.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, which means that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through these links. Asics will be available at Tennis Warehouse in February/March 2022.