And just like that Episode 8 fashion recap: Who’s that girl?





Carries has had some company at her brownstone, and she’s not exactly thrilled. And just like that… Episode 8 introduces her downstairs neighbor Lisette (Katerina Tannenbaum), a young jewelry designer who is far too cool for Carries’ comfort. Miranda has much bigger problems on her hands: in what will no doubt prove to be a disastrous decision, she has gone off the rails and decided to divorce Steve in pursuit of Che. She fell head over heels, and apparently the feeling is mutual, not that we have any hope that things will go as Miranda expects. (We suggest the Justice for Steve the crowd stops watching from now on.) On the bright side, we’ve finally solved the mystery of the Carries Rubber Oven Mitt Set, which was widely seen as lopsided when the paparazzi spotted it on Sarah Jessica Parker last fall. Take it in all its glory with the rest of the gang’s latest notable looks, below, and catch up on the last few weeks here. Ches’ speech at a Pride rally is actually not as bad as expected. Instead, it’s Miranda who makes us cringe. She’s way, way too much in love with someone who doesn’t seem to like monogamy. Concrete example: their sweater bears the inscription Angels Have No Gender But Lots of Sex. Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Carrie won’t let you forget she’s a New Yorker. At this point in the series, she’s proudly represented the Big Apple at least four times (not counting all the WNYC bags she carried on set.) Her latest is a vintage shirt adorned with trees and the words I Love Central Park, worn Style Carrie on a gala midi skirt. She seems to be shopping in a store, which unsurprisingly ends up in the many clothes racks in her apartment. Oh my god, it’s like the Barneys warehouse sale, Seema says as she arrives. Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Turns out Charlotte has more than one up-and-coming black designer in her wardrobe. (She memorably carried a Brandon Blackwood bag in Episode 6.) Her latest pink ensemble consists of a print Elisa Christophe skirt, handmade in Kenya, as well as a cashmere cardigan from Tibi and a pearl quilted bag from Chanel. She insists she’s not throwing shade (so my kids say) at Miranda for planning to dump Steve for Che, but there’s no denying that Charlotte isn’t what her kids could describe as shaken. Meanwhile, in the eyes of Miranda and Carries, the fact that she is still giving Harry blowjobs is even more important. Is he dying or what? Carrie asks, appalled. Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Carrie and Miranda have another heart-to-heart after the meal. The former wears a flowing Oscar de la Renta dress and another silver Paco Rabanne bag, while the latter looks sophisticated in ALC pants with a paperbag waist (and an excellent smokey eye). While walking through the Chelsea Market, Carrie decides to buy her hip young neighbor Lisette (Katerina Tannenbaum) some brownies to apologize for not being cool anymore after telling her to shut up the night before. Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Speaking of her neighbor, Lisette appears in a completely see-through dress and quilted boots by Off-White at precisely the wrong time for Carrie. She’s in her new one cigarette a day outfit, which, well, is really something I allow myself one walk a day around the block with, like, three handkerchiefs on my head and Playtex oven mitts, Carrie had told Seema before. I can’t risk getting that smell in my hair, you know, and on my hands Ugh. Hey, at least cool girl Lisette probably recognized her gingham dress as Batsheva. Nothing to see here, just a 16-year-old girl casually wearing a $2,000 Valentino dress while tidying up her room. (A gift from Carrie, perhaps, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Charlotte, who wears a Chanel cashmere sweater, was behind the purchase.) Her mother quickly gets to work, toasting Lily about of the photo she posted of herself in what she considers far too revealing workout gear on her finsta. Clearly, she’s overestimated the teenager’s maturity: Lily actually thinks Charlotte was checking Harry for penile cancer when she nearly came across the aforementioned pipe. While discussing Lily’s selfie with Charlotte, Carrie who is wearing a ruffled draped blue dress utters a phrase one would never expect in a million years. Charlotte, she says of the hot pink bra and leggings Lily was wearing in the photo, they’re just clothes. Later that night, Carrie storms down to stop what she assumes is yet another of Lisette’s rowdy meetings. Instead, she finds the jewelry designer all alone and sound asleep in a semi-nude sequin dress, clutching an empty champagne glass. And just like that, Carrie realizes that some things like her gigantic, tiered Versace dress should never be put away. I only wore it twice, she tells Seema of her pride and joy earlier in the episode. Once in Paris, and once here, just for fun. I sat at that window and ate a whole plate of Jiffy Pop. Looks like it could become a tradition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/just-like-that-episode-8-fashion-recap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos