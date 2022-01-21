Patchy ice possible on some roads this evening; be careful and dress warmly!





A cold day returns on Friday with clouds. But expect more sunshine throughout the weekend with a slow warming trend.

TENNESSEE, USA Tonight: Mainly cloudy and cold with lows in the teens and under 20s. A chance of patchy black ice on the roads in the area, so be careful driving tonight. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph will make it feel even colder. Bundle up if you have to go out and bring your pets! Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northerly winds will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s throughout the day. A few flurries are possible in the afternoon, with light snow possible in the mountains. Teenage lows near 20 degrees Friday night. On Saturday: Mostly sunny with cool highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper teens and under-20s on Saturday night. Sunday: Quite sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to average Sunday evening. Monday: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the mid 40s. Low near 30 degrees Monday evening. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a possibility of winter mixing. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Low near 30 degrees Tuesday evening. Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the low to mid 20s Wednesday evening. Thusday: Generally sunny and cool with highs near 40 degrees. Stay warm… and happy Friday!!! Download our free weather app WBIR ( Apple, google play) with interactive radar and follow us on social networks! ************************************************** ******************************************** Follow our team on social media! RELATED: Welcome to the new WBIR.com! RELATED: How to Customize the Stories and Alerts You Receive from WBIR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

