Kate Middleton looks stunning in a fitted dress and high boots

The Duchess of Cambridge looked amazing during a royal visit to Lancashire with her husband, Prince William, wearing a camel coat by Massimo Dutti, heeled boots and .

Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed north to Lancashire, where they visited Clitheroe Community Hospital, to learn about the unique challenges facing rural healthcare providers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. READ: What January blues? 25 Times The Royal Ladies Were Shining In Blue Kate, 40, looked chic as ever in a lovely tone-on-tone outfit. Dressing to perfection, she chose to recycle her limited edition cashmere camel coat from Massimo Dutti, which she layered over a sleek camel-colored turtleneck. The Duchess paired her stylish outerwear with a turtleneck sweater in a merino wool blend from irises and ink and coordinating skirt, sporting a pair of glamorous suede heeled boots for the January chill. Loading player… WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best style moments of the past decade We loved her hair; she wore her famous mane in a gorgeous curly style and her flawless makeup looked fresh and vibrant like never before. Goals! Kate sported a gorgeous bouncy, tonal winter outfit During their visit, the royal couple met with GPs and nurses who work across the community, both to understand their experiences and to commend them for continuing to provide quality care to elderly and sick patients, at the within the hospital and in the rural community. , although the services are the busiest on record. MORE: 8 Times Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Totally In Sync HAVE THE LOOK Long brown coat, £90/$167, River Island BUY NOW Brenna Hobbs cashmere coat, £279, john lewis BUY NOW Mango Suede Heeled Boots, £62.95/$79.99, ASOS BUY NOW Iris & Ink ribbed merino wool jumper, £145/$190, the outline BUY NOW While many of those with Covid have been admitted to larger city hospitals, pressures across the system have meant frontline staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital have felt the pressure. NHS Charities Together, of which Kate and William are royal patrons, has been instrumental in providing mental wellbeing support during this difficult time. On Wednesday, Kate stole the show at the Foundling museum in London, dressed in navy trousers, a navy turtleneck and heels, and finished with a dazzling teal coat she had previously worn. She also wore pretty gold hoop earrings, which were just £2.10 at Accessorize! It’s been a busy month for the Duchess – she turned 40 on January 9. Celebrating, three portraits of the royal were made public on her big day. Duchess Kate wore Alexander McQueen for the occasion – the same designer who created her wedding dress. The photos were taken by royal photographer Paolo Reversi. READ: Pippa Middleton just carried the craziest bag and no one noticed Kate’s natural beauty was highlighted with a subtle make-up consisting of light blush, pink lips and minimal eye makeup. Her flowing brown hair was teased into loose waves, framing her pretty features. Even more exciting, the three stunning snaps will form part of the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection which will reopen in 2023 after redevelopment work. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. SALVATION! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

